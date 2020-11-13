Adult Wellness blood draw clinic Nov. 18

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Health Center is holding an Adult Wellness Blood Draw Clinic from 7-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov.18 by appointment at their office, located at 800 Adam Dr. This clinic is one week earlier than the usual last Friday of odd months, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a press release, blood draws are done by appointment only, and those attending should wait in their cars for a staff member to escort them into the building. Wear a mask to the clinic or one will be provided to you. You must wear a mask to enter the building.

Several basic blood tests are available for those 18 and older at the Adult Wellness Clinic, including the CBC/Chem Profile, the most comprehensive blood test offered, measuring 35 different blood parameters that can have a powerful impact on the state of your health, including complete blood panel, cholesterol profile including lipids, thyroid function and more for a cost of $35; a PSA prostate cancer marker for $10; the Hemoglobin A1C, a test that gives diabetics a picture of average blood glucose control for the past 2 to 3 months, for $10; a $20 Thyroid Panel includes a TSH, T3, T4 and T4 free; Vitamin B12 Deficiency for $15; or Vitamin D Deficiency for a cost of $15.

To achieve the most accurate results, it’s best to not eat or drink anything except water after midnight the day before a blood test. A light snack will be available at the clinic, as well as water. If you know you are a challenging draw, it might help to drink water when you get up in the morning and until your blood is drawn.

For more information about adult blood draws, call 646-5506.