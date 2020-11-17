Kids Art Saturday event follows parade on Saturday

Chillicothe News

The annual Kids Art Saturday will be held following the Chillicothe Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. Until 1 p.m. the parade begins at 10 a.m.

Parents are invited to bring their children into the gallery and choose from several holiday-themed art projects to create there, or grab a take-and-make bag and create at home. According to a press release, all stay and make projects are $5 each and take and make bags are $10 each and contain a variety of projects. Take and make bags are limited and are first come first serve. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place.

The Cultural Corner Art Gallery is open to the public 10 a.m., - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery at 660-240-5022, go to culturalcornerartguild.org or email Lacey at director@culturalcornerartguild.org