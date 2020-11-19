Festival of Lights opens Saturday night

Chillicothe News

It’s time again to welcome the Christmas season in Chillicothe. Festival of Lights will officially open on Saturday night when the lights come on at Simpson Park during the 5:30 p.m., ceremony.

Santa has a special message for the kids and will lead the countdown that will bring the park to life with Christmas lights and decorations. There are new features this year and event volunteers encourage everyone to come and listen to Christmas music and see the new additions. Santa encourages all children to bring their letters and drop them in the Festival of Lights donation box where he will retrieve them in time for Christmas. Due to concerns about COVID-19, there will not be sleigh rides and refreshments will not be served. There will, however, be plenty of joy to go around. The park will be closed to traffic from 5 to 7 p.m.