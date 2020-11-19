Semi rolls over carrying 27 head of cattle

Chillicothe News

The night of Nov. 19 a tractor-trailer carrying 27 head of cattle rolled over on U.S. Highway 65 and Mitchell Road in Livingston County.

According to a press release from Chillicothe Fire Department Chief Eric Reeter, the fire department was dispatched to the accident at 9:04 p.m., and arrived to find the semi on its side in the median and the driver of the vehicle climbing out of the cab. Reeter noted that the driver refused treatment at the scene.

CFD in crews Rescue 1 and Engine 3 remained on scene to provide light to the vehicle recovery team and for a fuel leak until 11:55 p.m.