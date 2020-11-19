Police Blotter for Nov. 15-18

Chillicothe News

Press release for Nov. 18

7:36 a.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

7:44 a.m., Report of dog running loose in the 1200 block of Bryan Street. Officer unable to catch the dog. Owner contacted by phone and advised of violation.

7:56 a.m., School Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street on school-related detail.

8:47 a.m., School Officer out at Middle School with juvenile issue.

9:01 a.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Subject has questions reference possible harassment.

10:10 a.m., Courthouse calling to make arrangements for subject to have alcohol test done at the police department. Arrangements were made for the police department to provide the tests.

11:32 a.m., Officers checking on vehicle parked on city property on E. Jackson Street. Determined to belong to subject working for city.

11:39 a.m., Subject calling the police department with a question on legality of flying a specific flag. Officer spoke with the subject.

12:59 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on information gathering detail.

1:09 p.m., Subject calling requesting well-being check on children in the 1600 block of Jennings Place. Officers checked on children and okay.

1:11 p.m., Officers out in 100 block of W. Business Highway 36 in reference a minor accident. Parties were contacted and handled it between themselves.

3:07 p.m., School Officer out in the 900 block of Dickinson Street to monitor traffic.

3:41 p.m., Officers looking for dog that had broken its chain and is running loose on E. Jackson Street. Officer unable to locate the dog. Dog was brought back to owner.

3:57 p.m., Officers out on a motorist assist. Changing flat tire.

5:55 p.m., Report of four-wheeler with no lights, driving in a careless and imprudent mannerI in the 900 block of Dickinson Street. Officer unable to locate.

6:01 p.m., Reported domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Locust Street. Nothing physical, only verbal. No arrest made. One party leaving.

6:13 p.m., Assault reported in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. Information obtained and suspect was named as subject is known to the victim.

8:12 p.m., Disturbance in the 300 block of Mansur Street. This is continuation from Jefferson Street incident. Suspect arrested, transported to the police department and processed for assault and released.

8:32 p.m., Officer picked up a small, female, part-Chihuahua breed dog that appeared lost in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. The dog is very friendly and needs to be reunited with its owner. Contact the police department if this could be your dog.

9:47 p.m., Subject in the police department for breath test for alcohol consumption.

Press release for Nov. 17

12:00 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Mansur Street in reference to a domestic disturbance and trespassing issue. The individual that was accused of trespassing ended up leaving the residence resolving the issue.

5:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Bryan Street in reference to suspicious activity by two males. Further investigation revealed possible drug activity. Investigation continues.

7:40 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of First St, for report of a delayed domestic, which occurred on Nov. 16, in the 900 block of State St.. This investigation is ongoing.

9:00 a.m., Officers assisted Linn and Livingston County Sheriff’s Departments on allegations of burglary, assault, and several other crimes committed by two individuals. K9 Enoch was requested to be utilized for the investigation. The two individuals are suspects in a theft of a motor vehicle case and were arrested in Caldwell County by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

10:53 a.m., While working the major investigation and assisting in communications between agencies, central dispatch received an accident pocket dial to 911.

10:52 a.m., Officers attempted a well-being check in the 200 block of Webster Street, but was unsuccessful as no one was home.

1130 a.m., Officers arrested a 35-year-old male on a Carroll County arrest warrant for failing to appear on charges of stealing. The male could not post bond and was transported to Carroll County by Carroll County Deputies.

12:30 p.m., While working the major investigation and assisting in communications between agencies, central dispatch received a phone call to ask for a phone number. Referred elsewhere.

3:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Jackson in reference to a complaint about excessive speed. The vehicle was parked upon the officers’ arrival. The driver was counseled on their driving.

7:02 p.m., Officers were contacted in reference to a check the well-being in the 1100 block of First Street. Officers conducted the well-being check and the mother was handling the situation.

9:10, officers responded to the 1500 block of Springhill in reference to a domestic disturbance. The individuals left prior to officers’ arrival.

10:16 p.m., Officers responded to Fast Lanes for loud music in the parking lot. Vehicles were gone prior to officers arrival.

November 16, 2020

12:51 a.m., During a business security check in the 2600 block of Washington Street, officers located an unoccupied/abandoned vehicle. The owner was contacted and all was okay.

7:22 a.m., Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 36, West of U.S. Highway 65, for report of a single-vehicle roll-over accident. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Hedrick Medical Center by EMS for medical evaluation.

8:15 a.m., Central Dispatch received a security alarm in the 600 block of Washington Street. After further investigation it was an accidental alarm and set off by the business owner.

11:00 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Graves Street and Green Street in reference to an elderly lady wearing a t-shirt, shorts and flip flops walking. The caller was concerned of the dress and weather. Nothing was located but contact was later made and all was okay.

11:30 a.m., Officers followed up on an assault investigation in the 2700 block of Washington Street.

2:02 p.m., Officers arrested a female subject on a municipal traffic warrant. The subject was processed and released on an OR bond pending a new court date. During processing, officers located a substance believed to be of an illegal substance. Investigation is continuing.

3:15 p.m., Officers arrested a 29-year-old male on a Livingston County Warrant for driving while intoxicated. The male was processed and released on a signature bond and pending court appearance.

3:26 p.m., Officers took a report of a delayed accident involving one car and one four-wheeler near Graves Street and South Street. Investigation is continuing.

6:00 p.m., Central Dispatch conducted the weekly rural fire test pages.

8:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a deactivated cell phone.

10:36 p.m., Central Dispatch received a 911 call in which the caller would not answer the dispatcher. Dispatcher contacted the number back and left a message, could not locate.

Note from the Chillicothe Police Department: “Our E-911 Dispatchers receive hundreds of calls a day through our dispatch center and have several in person contacts through the lobby of the police department all the while taking emergency 911 calls. Chillicothe E-911 Dispatch receives calls for assistance and service for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police Department, Chillicothe Emergency Services and Fire Department, Gallatin Police Department, and several other rural fire departments. Central Dispatch also receives several 911 calls a day for real emergencies. They also receive several false alarms accidental dials, misdials, and children just playing with phones. When this happens emergency services have to deploy several resources and stop what is going on to investigate the seriousness of the incident. We want you to call us for emergencies, but please help us better serve you. We need you to pay extra attention to you old outdated phones and take the batteries out of them. Be mindful when you are setting up your new phone that you do not accidentally dial 911. We want to inform, educate, and partner to provide the best service to you.”

Press release for Nov. 15

7:00 a.m.,In the 200 block of Park Lane officers assisted an elderly female in lifting her trash into the dumpster because she was struggling. While this is not a police-related issue, the officers wanted to help.

11:05 a.m., Officers recovered a cooler in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 36.

11:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 Block of Samuel Street and took a report concerning the theft of several items from a locked shed. Some of the items were located near the shed and recovered, but an air compressor and set of vehicle ramps have not been recovered.

12:04 p.m., A commercial business alarm was called into the central dispatch center. The dispatcher contacted the business and learned it was a false alarm and all was okay.

3:30 p.m., Officers were contacted in reference to child custody issues. Neither party could provide court paperwork. They were advised to contact an attorney for legal advice.

3:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Vine Street in reference to a deceased animal on the owner’s porch. Animal control was contacted.

4:00 p.m., E-911 Dispatchers took several 911 emergency calls from a cell phone. It was discovered that a child was playing on the phone and had accidentally dialed 911.

6:00 p.m., E-911 Dispatchers received another 911 call from a business in the 2700 block of Washington Street. After further investigation it was discovered to be accidental.