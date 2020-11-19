74th Annual Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade this Saturday

Chillicothe News

The 74th Annual Holiday Parade “Home for the Holidays”, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses and individuals throughout Chillicothe. A number of bands or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th-grade bands.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year but being able to carry out one of Chillicothe’s favorite traditions has provided a small bit of normalcy,” Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce said. “We are so grateful for all of the parade entries and although there are a few changes this year, it is going to be a wonderful parade for our community to be able to enjoy.”

The Chillicothe Chamber received over 40 nominations for this year’s Grand Marshal title. After much discussion, the Grand Marshal this year is the Livingston County Health Center.

“As we all know, we have faced some of our most difficult times over the past nine months. We count our community fortunate to have healthcare leaders that have taken on the challenging task of keeping Chillicothe healthy, informed and open for business,” according to Chuck Erke, Parade Committee member. “The staff of our Health Center have worked tirelessly with ever-changing information and deserve to be recognized for their ongoing efforts. We are sure it has been a daunting and often thankless job but felt it important to honor their hard work and dedication so that we may all be ‘Home for the Holidays’.”

In an effort to provide the community with this longtime tradition, certain changes have been made amid COVID-19. All parade spectators are being asked to abide by social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.

“We are fortunate to have a very lengthy parade route stretching from Polk Street to Ann Street on both Washington and Locust streets which provides plenty of space for attendees to spread out,” Narr said. “This year the parade will also be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Chillicothe Area Chamber page beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.”

There will not be a stage or main performance area this year to lessen crowding. Instead, bands will perform at several locations throughout the parade route and people are invited to listen to the announcers through the live FB feed. Additionally, candy or handouts will not be passed out this year.

“Although modifications have been made, we are just happy to be able to keep this cherished tradition going this year. We hope people are able to join us this Saturday, whether it is in person or from home via the live stream on Facebook, to enjoy the 74th Annual Holiday Parade,” Narr said.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, non-profit group or organization entries and youth organization entries. For more information contact the chamber 660-646-4050 or office@chillicothemo.com.