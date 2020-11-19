Trenton officer assaulted by middle school student

Chillicothe News

A Trenton Police Officer was assaulted by a male juvenile after responding to the Trenton Middle School at the request of school officials.

Officers responded to the Trenton Middle School at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the request of school officials who said they needed help assisting with an uncooperative male juvenile.

While assisting with the male juvenile he struck an officer in the face with his fist and kicked the officer in the chest.

The juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities for incarceration at a juvenile holding facility.

According to the Trenton Police Department, the officer sought medical treatment at Wright Memorial Hospital and later returned to duty.