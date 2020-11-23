Police Blotter for Nov. 19-21

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Nov. 21

3:33 a.m., Report of suspicious vehicle circling area of 1300 block of Monroe Street. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

10:49 a.m., Subject in the police department to pick up recovered property. Cell phone returned to owner.

10:58 a.m., Domestic disturbance in 400 block of Elm Street. Officers made contact with the parties and determined to be verbal. No arrests.

11:28 a.m., Officers assisted Children's Division on an investigation of child abuse in the 400 block of Mack Street. This investigation is on-going.

12:44 p.m., Business in the 1000 block of Graves Street calling with a complaint of subject loitering. Officers contacted the subject and they are headed to shelter in St. Joseph.

2:32 p.m., Officer speaking with the Kansas City Police Department in reference a vehicle that belongs to Chillicothe resident and has been stolen in KC. The police department will call the owner.

3:33 p.m., Officer assisted Emergency Services with an oven fire in the 200 block of Hillcrest Street.

3:41 p.m., Report of dog running loose near Third and Mansur Streets. Dog was apprehended by a subject that is going to house the animal in hopes someone claims it.

5:14 p.m., Report of illegal fire at Jackson and Paul streets. Officer checked and determined fire was okay.

5:55 p.m., Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Second Street. Determined verbal. No arrest made.

6:35 p.m., Officers out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street reference discovery of illegal controlled substance. Subject cited for paraphernalia and controlled substance.

7:08 p.m., Stolen vehicle report from 300 block of Edgerton Street. Suspect was named from later contact in the stolen vehicle and the vehicle was recovered and returned to the owners. After considerable time searching numerous locations, Officers were unable to locate the suspect and will be referring charges to the prosecutor.

7:47 p.m., Complaint of vehicle flashing hi-beams in drivers eyes on Dickinson Street, between Third and Jackson Street. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

8:09 p.m., Subject speaking with Officer on phone with concerns of the location of subject that they had been involved earlier in a disturbance. Unknown location of subject.

9:32 p.m., Officers set barricades back up by the new Burger King construction, that someone had driven through.

10:01 p.m., Report of disoriented subject in the area of 2600 block of Tomahawk Road. Subject retuned to facility. No report.

11:37 p.m., Possible disturbance in the 300 block of Second Street. Determined as argument over item of property. No report.

11:59 p.m., Officer out with vehicles in Danner Park. Officer advised of ordinance and the parties left the scene.

12:00 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of E. Jackson Street, returning reported stolen vehicle to owner.

Press release for Nov. 20

5:04 a.m., Officer with stalled vehicle at Park Lane and Washington Street. Vehicle removed from roadway.

11:49 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone that has received threats from a relative. Officer explained their options.

1:39pm Officers out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street for resident threatening other tenants. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

1:48 p.m., Tampering and property damage to vehicle at business in the 10 block of Ryan Lane.

3:04 p.m., Request to check on subject at South Junction. Walking back and forth between U.S. Highway 36 and Business 36. Subject was checked and is waiting on a ride.

3:30 p.m., Officers checking on subject near 1000 block of Graves Street. Same subject waiting on a ride.

3:52 p.m., Officer speaking with subject that has questions on child custody. Advised of options.

4:59 p.m., Officer speaking on phone to another agency reference an investigation.

5:17 p.m., Report of subject loitering at business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Subject contacted and is getting food and then going to motel.

6:11 p.m., Officers performing premises check of open door in the 600 block of Locust Street.

6:21 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference to their concerns on neighbor’s actions. No report.

7:09 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone who has concerns for well-being of relative. Relative had been receiving threats.

7:16 p.m., Officers assisting Emergency Services with medical call in the 200 block of Cowgill Street. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Officers were called to return to hospital scene after leaving. Subject was unruly, but was calmed down.

7:35 p.m., More calls from subject expressing concern for their relative, after the relative had been picked up by the subject that was making the threats. Description of vehicle was provided and officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:31 p.m., Report of subject trying to open a door at a closed business in the 10 block of Elm Street. The subject did not make entry and ran from the scene upon seeing employees inside the business. Officer searched area and unable to locate anyone.

9:43 p.m., Open door located on business in the 500 block of Madison Street. An employee was contacted and came to the scene. Building was secured.

Press release for Nov. 19

8:00 a.m., Officer speaking to subject on phone, with questions on child custody.

8:16 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 600 block of N. Washington Street. False alarm.

9:26 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Jackson Street to recover an abandoned bicycle.

10:00 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone that is reporting possible fraud.

10:44 a.m., Possible disturbance in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Unfounded. No report made.

11:41 a.m., Officer out at the police department on fingerprinting detail.

12:11 p.m., Report of subject riding a unicycle in traffic near Second and Third Streets. Unable to locate.

12:25 p.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of Fair Street for report of possible sexual assault. Investigation continuing.

12:27 p.m., Report of vehicle obstructing roadway at Bus. 36 and International Road. Officers moved vehicle from roadway.

12:40 p.m., Subject speaking with officer in reference information on pending investigation.

12:46 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a Medical call in the 200 block of Cowgill Street.

12:48 p.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of Arcadia Road reference unresponsive subject. Investigation at scene indicated an attempt to inflict self-harm by means of prescription pills. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for assessment and treatment and later transferred to another medical facility for further treatment.

1:29 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on continuing investigation.

1:47 p.m., Officer out in the 500 block of S. Washington Street on report of shoplifting. No report at this time. Suspect contacted by owner and payment was made.

5:39 p.m., Subject in the police department reporting domestic assault having occurred in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Suspect information was obtained and report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

7:28 p.m., Officers out in the 200 block of E. Polk Street reference a juvenile out of parental control. Situation was handled by officers.

10:12 p.m., Suspicious activity reported in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. Officers checked area and unable to locate anything suspicious.

10:36 p.m., Officer assisted Sheriff’s Department on domestic situation in Utica.