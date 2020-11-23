Two arrested after stop for excessive speeding

Chillicothe News

Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after the car they were in was pulled over for excessive spending in Livingston County.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox at about 3:14 p.m., on Nov. 21 Deputy Dustin Woelfle was on duty and checked a westbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 near Utica at 102 mph in a 65 mph zone and stopped the car. Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver, Domonic Lamar Foreman, 30, Kansas City, for the alleged excessive speed and driving while suspended/revoked-2nd offense. Also arrested was Lashae Walker Taylor, 24, Independence, for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were processed and released on summons.

Cox warned area drivers against the dangers of speeding and said his office will be out in force this holiday week and weekend.