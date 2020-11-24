Collector/Treasurer McCoy encourages residents to pay taxes online, through mail

Livingston County residents who have personal property tax bills are being asked to pay them online, through the mail or by using the drop box on the northside of the courthouse.

Livingston County Collector/Treasurer Paula McCoy said due to current COVID-19 conditions, and the recommendation to limit in-person activities at the courthouse, she is asking for people to take advantage of the other options to pay their tax bills to the county this year.

“It is just different this year and i apologize, but with as many cases as we have I cannot afford to have any of us get sick and then have to completely shut down the office - I am not sure what we do then,” she said.

The preferred options for paying include paying online. That system was set up in October of 2014, the year McCoy took office.

“This is not a new option, we just [have] had a lot of people use it in the past,” McCoy said, noting there is a fee to use the online system depending on which payment option is chosen.

Anyone using a Visa debit or credit card will be charged $3.95, $0.75 will be charged for an e-check and Mastercard and other cards will be charged 2.4% of their total tax bill .

Online payments can be made at livingstonmo.devnetwedge.com.

McCoy said the system is simple to use and much like other online retailers, only in this system user should use all lowercase letters when entering their name into the system to have their tax bill located.

Those who prefer to still drop off their tax payment may do so in the drop box on the northside of the courthouse. A tax receipt will be mailed back to the resident.

McCoy said when taxes were mailed at the beginning of November a mail-back envelope was included to encourage residents to mail their payments. In that case, McCoy said they will also get a receipt mailed back to them.

Taxes are due or must be postmarked by Dec. 31. The dropbox at the courthouse will be taken down at the end of business on Dec. 31.

McCoy advises that residents plan ahead and not wait until Dec. 31 to ensure the payment is received and or postmarked on time avoiding late payment fees.

McCoy said anyone needing more information should call her office at 660-646-8000 ext. 7.