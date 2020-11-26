Police Blotter for Nov. 24-25

Chillicothe News

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Nov. 25

2:00 a.m., Suspicious vehicle reported in the 100 block of E. Bridge Street. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

2:08 a.m., Officer out in the 700 block of Commercial Street. Trunk open on a vehicle. Officer secured the trunk.

2:18 a.m., Officers located a subject wanted for questioning in the theft and attempted theft of two vehicles. The subject was located in a parked vehicle in the 400 block of Webster Street. The subject was transported to the police department, processed and transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

2:35 a.m., Report of suspicious vehicle circling the area of the 1300 block of Monroe Street. Officers unable to locate any suspicious vehicle.

4:47 a.m., Report of debris in the roadway in the area of Clay and Peacher streets. Officer removed the debris.

6:27 a.m., Officer transported prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

9:35 a.m., Officer to Trenton for Child Advocacy Hearing.

12:09 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

2:12 p.m., Officer taking vehicle to Cameron for maintenance.

2:50 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in Simpson Park. Subject reported to be trespassing. Unable to locate.

3:28 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Mack Street on investigation.

4:03 p.m., Report of dog loose in the 800 block of Elm Street. Dog was secured.

4:46 p.m., Officers on special Christmas lighting detail in Simpson Park.

6:28 p.m., Report of vehicle parked on E. Polk Street for over an hour. Thinks might be something wrong. Vehicle gone on officers arrival.

7:08 p.m., Officer speaking with subject in Danner Park. No report.

11:21 p.m., Officer checking vehicle in Simpson Park. Okay.

Press release for Nov. 24

9:40 a.m., Officer conducted funeral escort for local funeral home.

10:08 a.m., Officer conducted child abuse investigation in the 600 block of Walnut Street. Investigation continues.

10:43 a.m., Officer received a report of a violation of a protection order in the 400 block of East Jackson. A suspect has been identified and the report is being sent to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

11:45 a.m., Officer began an investigation of an alleged sex offense that occurred in Chillicothe. Investigation continues.

4:27 p.m., Officer responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a report of property damage. Officer reported neighbor drove in neighbors yard causing minimal damage.

6:22 p.m., Officer received a report of a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot in the 1200 block of North Washington. Officer reported one vehicle backed from a parking stall and very minimally struck another vehicle and did not realize it. Investigation continues.

9:08 p.m., Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm at a business in the 500 block of South Washington Street. Officer advised the alarm was accidentally activated by an employee.

10:06 p.m., Officers responded to a business parking lot in the 1200 block of North Washington Street for a report of a disturbance. Officer contacted both parties involved in the disturbance and neither wished to cooperate with prosecution.