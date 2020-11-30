Narr elected as president of Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Crystal Narr was recently elected to serve as President of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri (CCEM) state organization for 2021. Narr has served as executive director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber for over six years and previously served in the same role for Main Street Chillicothe for six years.

“Crystal is valued as a leader in our state chamber network,“ stated Tammy Long, Executive Director for CCEM. “In her role of vice-president in 2020, she directed our organization by establishing weekly calls and assisting with informative webinars to keep professionals connected and informed. We look forward to her serving as president in 2021.”

Members of CCEM approved the 2021 slate of officers at their annual meeting on Nov. 6. The members elected Narr as president, Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce as vice president, and Monica Evinger, Branson Chamber of Commerce as immediate past president.

Members also approved board members Nina DeAngelo, O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce & Industries; Angi Baugher, Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce; Suzanne Taylor, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce; Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis; Sandra Williams, Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce; and Lara Vermillion, Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri is comprised of a membership of 118 Chamber of Commerce professionals in Missouri with the mission of training, education and developing a strong network of peers and supplying these professionals with the resources needed to operate successful chambers and promote the vitality of their communities.