Police Blotter for Nov. 26-29

Chillicothe News

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Nov. 29

12:47 a.m., Officer conducted business check safety check in the 200 block of West Business 36. Business was secure.

12:54 a.m., Officer contacted subjects in Danner Park. Subjects were identified and advised of Park hours.

2:49 a.m., Officers received noise complaint in the 200 block of Brunswick. Noise was not located and no further complaints were received.

3:57 a.m., Officers and Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Clay Street to a report of a structure fire. Officer arrived and discovered unknown person(s) set ablaze, leaves and trash that were located on the front deck of the abandoned building. Officer extinguished flames. Minor damage of melted siding was reported. Investigation continues.

1:48 p.m., Officer received parking complaint in the area of Polk and Bridge. No parking violations were located.

1:57 p.m., Officer conducted theft investigation follow-up in the 400 block of JFK. A 32-year-old female was arrested, cited, and released for stealing from a business in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

3:29 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Jackson Street to a report of an unwanted person on the property. The person was contacted and advised of the request of the property owner.

5:10 p.m., Officer received call of child custody issue which was determined to have occurred in another jurisdiction. Officer referred caller to the appropriate jurisdiction.

6:46 p.m., Officer conducted well-being check in the 200 block of Park Lane. Officer contacted subject and was found to be safe.

7:32 p.m., Officer received call of alleged child abuse which was determined to have occurred in another jurisdiction. Officer referred subject to appropriate jurisdiction.

9:42 p.m., Officer conducted business safety check in the 600 block of West Business 36. Business was found to be secure.

10:02 p.m., Officer responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Monroe at the request of dispatch, who had received a 911 call from the residence, but were unable to determine why caller had called

911. Officer contacted resident and it was determined the request was for medical attention. Officer summoned EMS.

Press release for Nov. 28

1:16 a.m., Officer checking vehicle in 2800 block of Grand Drive. All okay, was employee.

10:17 a.m., Call to check on vehicle parked on private property. Subject called back to disregard. subject moved the vehicle.

10:40 a.m., School Officer monitoring sporting event at High School.

11:08 a.m., Report from subject in the 500 block of Vine Street that there are vehicles racing in the area of Vine and Jackson streets. Officer could not locate any racing vehicles.

11:39 a.m., Officers took a report of fraudulent use of a credit card which occurred at multiple locations. This matter is under further investigation.

12:23 p.m., Officer performed an escort for a funeral service.

1:53 p.m., Report of subject laying in ditch at Smith and Cowgill streets. Officers unable to locate the subject.

4:10 p.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street to retrieve evidence. Unable to get item at this time. Manager unavailable.

5:40 p.m., Report of illegal burning in the 100 block of Bridge Street. Subject was contacted and put out fire.

6:26 p.m., Officer out at Polk and Walnut streets with subject on bicycle possibly in need of medical assistance. Subject refused medical assistance.

8:49 p.m., Officers out at business in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street reference investigation. No report at this time.

11:26 p.m., Officer stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 at Mitchell Avenue for traffic violation. Wanted check showed that the 38-year-old subject from Michigan was wanted for failure to appear on a traffic charge from St. Charles, Mo. Subject transported to the police department where they processed and $250 cash bond was collected and the subject released with a new court date.

Press release for Nov. 27

3:51 a.m., Report of suspicious activity at vacant residence in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Officers checked and contacted reporting party as to the activity that had been observed. No report.

5:41 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of W. Business 36 Highway. Delivery truck on location. Driver accidently activated alarm.

8:02 a.m., Subject at the police department to have a bike registered. Officer handling.

8:32 a.m., Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street in reference to a pickup truck backing into a parked SUV.Both vehicle owners were present when officers arrived on scene. No injuries were reported, neither vehicle was towed from the scene, and no citations were issued. No notable damage was done to the truck, with moderate damage done to the front driver’s side of the SUV.

9:21 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone with questions on child custody.

10:02 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on the phone with questions on child custody.

10:31 a.m., Officer recovered property from U.S. Highway 36 by westbound off ramp. Items were labeled with a name and owner can claim the items.

10:45 a.m., Landlord/tenant dispute in the 1500 block of Third Street. No report.

10:57 a.m., Inoperable vehicle in roadway at Polk and McNally streets. Vehicle was towed from scene.

12:30 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer reference having received a citation.

12:37 p.m., Subject in police department requesting to be fingerprinted. No prints were taken due to COVID restrictions.

12:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident on private property. There were no injuries and no citations.

1:02 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Bus. 36. Accident occurred as a southbound vehicle was making a left turn with the signal to go east on Business 36 and a northbound vehicle failed to stop for the signal and proceeded into the intersection, striking the turning vehicle.

2:00 p.m., Subject on phone requesting to speak with Officer. Officer speaking with subject.

2:45 p.m., Complaint of kids riding 4-wheelers across people’s property on E. Jackson Street. Officers made contact with kids and obtained parent information for later contact.

2:58 p.m., Suspicious activity around mailbox in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. Officer made contact with subject. Advised they had picked up mail and placed it into a mailbox. No report.

3:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Washington Street and Green Street in reference to a pickup truck pulling a trailer that ran into the rear end of a car. EMS assessed the driver of the car; no one was transported. The driver of the truck was issued a municipal citation for following too closely. The car was towed from the scene with moderate damage to the rear end. The truck was not towed and sustained minor damage to the front end.

5:00 p.m., Report of subject on lawnmower southbound on Washington Street near 600 block of S. Washington Street. Officers unable to locate.

5:50 p.m., Report of lawnmower northbound on Washington Street nearing Ryan Lane. No lights. Officer made contact with subject and advised of violations with the mower. Parked mower and subject transported home.

6:48 p.m., Traffic complaint in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. Vehicle being moved.

8:35 p.m., Complaint of vehicle parked for quite awhile at Graves Street and Business 36. Officers checked location and unable to locate the vehicle.

11:31 p.m., Report of thick smoke in the area of the 600 block of S. Washington Street. Officers unable to positively locate source of the smoke.

The Police are receiving reports daily of residents getting phone calls from scammers stating that they are with Amazon Prime and requesting personal information. Do not provide them with any personal information. Do not purchase gift cards for them as ways to make payment to fix any form of problem.

Press release for Nov. 26

12:31 a.m., Officer checking on vehicle in the 1200 block of Fair Street. Vehicle unoccupied and okay.

1:58 a.m., Report of suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E. Bridge Street. Vehicle found legally parked and unoccupied.

11:45 a.m., Parking complaint in the 500 block of Paul Street. Owner contacted and moving vehicle.

11:57 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 300 block of N. Washington Street. Officers checked and building secure.

12:20 p.m., Report of littering in the area of Vine and Jackson Street. Officer unable to locate suspect vehicle.

12:25 p.m., Property dispute in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue. Property was returned.

2:31 p.m., Commercial alarm at business in the 600 block of W. Business 36 Highway. Determined to be false alarm. A responding officer struck a concrete light standard on the property while monitoring pedestrian presence. The accident was investigated by Highway Patrol.

4:59 p.m., Report of domestic disturbance in 900 block of State Street. One party had left prior to the officers arrival.

6:12 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driver on 190 headed toward town. Offices watched for vehicle and did not observe it.

Chillicothe Police responded to an unusually light call load this Thanksgiving. Citizens apparently behaved themselves and enjoyed meals with friends and family. Too much turkey must have made everyone susceptible to taking naps and those that didn’t nap, must have watched football. It was a very quiet day for the Chillicothe Police!!!.