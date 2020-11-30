Southwest Livingston High Wildcats state football champions!

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports

Twice previously denied in title-game bids, including last year, Southwest Livingston High School's football Wildcats – comprised of players from the southwest Livingston County school district's student population as well as neighboring Hale and Tina-Avalon schools – captured their program's first state championship last Saturday without ever having left their home county.

The Wildcats took charge of the game at Chillicothe High School's Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II midway through the first quarter and kept control the rest of the way, defeating long-time nemesis North Andrew 52-34.

The victory completed an 11-1 season for the Wildcats, who won their previous three postseason games on their home field at the Ludlow school before moving 15 miles up the road to the CHS stadium. The title game was shifted to Chillicothe from its planned site of the University of Missouri-Columbia's Memorial Stadium, due to scheduling complications prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

