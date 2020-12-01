LCSO seeks tips on weapons/assault crime

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking tips related to a weapons/assault crime that occurred at about 10:06 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 28, in the 4000 block of Highway A.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox deputies were dispatched to the residence located in the northwestern part of the county where, after an investigation, it was determined that unknown person(s) were outside of a residence and discharged a firearm at a window of the home.

“Projectile(s) broke the window and damaged property inside the residence,” Cox said. “The house was occupied at the time of the crime but fortunately no one was injured.”

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call LCSO at 660-646-0515, dispatch at 660-646-2121 or submit a non-urgent CRIME TIP through the website at www.livcoso.org.