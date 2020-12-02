Library hosting mini Christmas Tree contest

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Library is holding its annual Mini Christmas tree decorating contest. Bring your decorated tree, no more than 24 inches tall, to the main library ibrary at 450 Locust St., from now to Dec. 12. Library officials said they would love to have a small forest of festive trees to beautify the entryway. The public is invited to vote for their favorite either in person or on Facebook from Dec. 14 through 19. The winner will be announced on Dec. 21.

Trees may be picked up from Dec. 22 -31.

For more information about this program, contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email at kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org.