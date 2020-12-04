Police Blotter for Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Chillicothe News

Press release for Dec. 2

12:30 a.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Cowgill Street. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 17-year-old male for domestic assault. The male was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

1:35 a.m., Officer conducted prisoner transport to Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

7:29 a.m., Officers checked on an abandoned vehicle in the 1300 block of Atkins Drive.

8:52 a.m., School Resource Officer conducted a truancy investigation in the 300 block of East Jackson Street.

8:56 a.m., Officer received a report of identity theft in the 1700 block of Webster Street. Investigation continues.

9:09 a.m., Officers received a report of child abuse in the 700 block of Cowgill Street. Investigation is continuing.

10:26 a.m., Officer received a call from a citizen about a social security phone scam. Citizen did not give out personal information and was advised the call was a scam.

10:30 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist who had run out of gas on U.S. Highway 36 near Mitchell Road.

10:53 a.m., Officer assisted citizen who had sent mail to the wrong address.

10:54 a.m., Officer received a call regarding a motorist driving carelessly. Officer located the vehicle and did not observe any careless driving.

11:05 a.m., Officer received call from citizen regarding questions relating to a divorce. Citizen was advised to seek counsel from an attorney as police officers are unable to provide civil legal advice.

1:31 p.m., Officer conducted follow-up investigation in the 400 block of East Jackson Street regarding a violation of a protection order.

2:32 p.m., Officer received call from third party regarding an alleged domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Fairway. No domestic disturbance was found.

2:43 p.m., Officers received a report of an animal running at large at Cowgill and Hickory. Officer was unable to locate the animal.

3:05 p.m., Officers received a report of speeding in the 400 block of Grandview. Officer conducted patrol in that area and did not observe any vehicles speeding.

3:08 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check of a subject in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer was able to contact a friend of the subject who responded to give the subject a ride to her destination.

3:55 p.m., Officer received a call of animals running at large in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The animals were located and taken to the animal shelter.

5:09 p.m., Officer recovered property in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer is attempting to return property to the owners.

5:15 p.m., Officer received call of vehicle being driven in a careless manner. Officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and counseled the driver for texting while driving.

7:23 p.m., Officer received a call from a citizen regarding custody issues. Citizen was advised to contact an attorney as police officers can not provide civil legal advice.

9:28 p.m., Officers attempted to stop an unregistered vehicle in the 1900 block of North Washington Street. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer, continuing at a normal rate of speed northbound on Washington Street. The vehicle traveled to Kelsey Reeter Road and turned around southbound on Washington Street, continuing to the 1000 block of South Washington Street, where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to exit the vehicle or follow any commands from officers. The driver was assisted from the vehicle, resisting arrest, but was subsequently taken into custody. The 57-year-old driver, listed to be from the State of Washington, had three felony warrants out of Washington for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and harassment of a criminal justice participant performing official duties. The driver was also listed by the wanting agency as being violent, having made multiple threats to kill law enforcement. During the encounter with Chillicothe Officers, the driver resisted arrest by fleeing, was assaultive towards officers, was driving while suspended, was very heavily intoxicated, and was in possession of a loaded firearm when prohibited per a Court-Ordered Protection Order. The subject is currently being treated for an injury he received as a result of his resisting the arrest. A Statement of Probable Cause has been issued and sent to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney on charges of failing to register a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, and unlawful use and possession of a firearm. No officers, citizens, or property were injured or harmed during this encounter. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Press release for Dec. 1

8:17 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with an officer.

8:19 a.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Ryan Lane on an investigation.

8:26 a.m., School officer out on juvenile matter in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.

9:02 a.m., Call for officer from business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street in reference to a continuing investigation.

9:05 a.m., Call for officer wanting to provide information on illegal activity in the city. Officer speaking with subject.

9:32 a.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue. Vehicle being moved.

9:35 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference to a background investigation.

9:50 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone about a relative with anxiety issues.

9:53 a.m., Officer out at business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street in reference to a continuing investigation.

10:44 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer. Officer speaking to them.

10:53 a.m., Call of dog running loose in the 500 block of Park Lane. Animal Control was notified. Could not catch the dog.

11:32 a.m., Confusion over food delivery to residence in the 200 block of Park Lane. Contact was made and groceries delivered.

12:00 p.m., Officer at the police department to speak on the phone in reference to a pending investigation. Called back numerous times but unable to make contact.

12:32 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer. Call routed to the officer.

1:02 p.m., Prosecutor’s officer called for officer. Call forwarded to officer.

1:10 p.m., Call of subjects harassing resident by knocking on door and then running. Officers unable to locate.

1:22 p.m., Officers out at City Hall on Administrative detail.

1:24 p.m., Officer out at Courthouse for Paper Service.

2:10 p.m., Officer checking vehicle at Danner Park. All okay.

2:17 p.m., Officer speaking with Brookfield officer reference info. on a subject.

2:32 p.m., Officer out on motorist assist in the 500 block of W. Business 36. Vehicle removed.

2:50 p.m., Officers checking on subjects in the 600 block of Jackson Street. All okay, just looking at property.

3:04 p.m., School officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:48 p.m., Business alarm in the 800 block of Webster Street. All okay.

4:07 p.m., Officers responded to the police department for a report of identity theft. Officers took a report of Identity theft, fraud and money laundering, all of which is occurring in and out of this state. This investigation is on-going.

7:11 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with an officer. Call relayed.

7:12 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone.

7:12 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with an officer. Call was relayed.

8:15 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference harassment in another jurisdiction.

9:15 p.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Contacted owner and vehicle moved.

Press release for Nov. 30

1:16 a.m., Alarm at business in the 400 block of Mack Street. Premises checked. All okay.

3:43 a.m., Business alarm in the 500 block of Park Lane. Premises checked. All okay.

7:38 a.m., School Officer out on truancy issue in the 500 block of E. Polk Street.

10:12 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

11:09 a.m., Officers checking well-being of subjects in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. Officers unable to contact but were advised by neighbors that the residents were seen yesterday.

11:26 a.m., Subject at the police department with questions on child custody. Advised of options.

11:49 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street reference to possible theft. No report at this time.

12:00 p.m., Parking complaint in the 600 block of Walnut Street. Subject contacted and moving vehicle.

12:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Calhoun Street for a two-vehicle, non-injury accident. No citations or vehicles towed.

1:21 p.m., Subject in the police department to obtain an item from evidence. Unable to obtain release of property at this time.

1:46 p.m., School Officer out on juvenile issue in the 1100 block of Oak Street. Situation handled, parents notified.

3:05 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:24 p.m., Officer out at the police department on follow-up investigation.

3:31 p.m., Complaint of dog barking in the 1200 block of Polk Street. Officer unable to contact owners,. Left card to contact the police department.

4:09 p.m., Officer out at the police department reference follow-up investigation.

4:09 p.m., Complaint of loud music in the 800 block of Elm Street. Officers unable to respond at this time.

4:49 p.m., Officer out on investigation in the 2600 block of N. Fair Street.

5:42 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference to possible thoughts of self-harm. Determined that the subject was fine and had not made any threats.

11:09 p.m., Officer checking vehicles in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Bryan Street. All okay.