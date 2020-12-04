GRVCO cancels virtual recital

Chillicothe News

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra (GRVCO) Board of Directors voted to cancel the Virtual Recital previously scheduled for Dec. 12 because of concerns for everyone’s health and safety, according to a press release. It was decided instead to provide an encore presentation on YouTube of its 2019, 10th Season Celebration Winter Concert.

This program will be available starting Dec. 12 for four-to-six weeks. A link to this YouTube performance will be on GRVCO.com website as well as the GRVCO Facebook page.

Linda Arnold is the conductor of the GRV Choir. Buddy Hannaford is the GRV Orchestra conductor.