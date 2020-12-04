Annual Main Street awards held virtually

Chillicothe News

On Nov. 17, Main Street Chillicothe hosted their Annual Awards Ceremony via their Facebook page, due to COVID-19.

The Main Street award ceremony is done each year and recipients are chosen from one of the four points that govern all Main Streets. Committees are formed to carry out each of the missions for the four points. The four points deal with Organization, Promotions, Economic Vitality and Design. These downtown management strategies help Main Street Chillicothe produce fundamental changes in our community’s economic base, while preserving Chillicothe’s historic commercial buildings and the community’s unique heritage.

The 2020 Main Street Chillicothe Award beneficiaries were selected from nominations submitted by committee members or board members in each area.

Design Category

Best Façade Renovation went to Amy Jackson, owner of Salty Hippo Studio; presenter was Steve Franke, Board Member.

Best Appropriate Redesign Award was awarded to Ed Robertson and Robertson Insurance Gallery. Presenting this award was Ann Whiteside, Design Committee member.

Best Window Display award winner was Country Corner Craft and Antique Mall, Nancy and Tony Figg, owners. Presenter was Eric Sensenich, Promotions Committee member.

Economic Vitality

Longstanding Downtown Business winner, Beemer’s Men's Apparel, Randy Brammer, owner, the award was presented by Brian Englert, MS Board member.

New business award went to Martin House Gifts on Main, Janette Hart-Voorhies, and Steve Voorhies, owners. Award presented by Darin Chappell, City Administrator and Main Street Board Member as well as Advisory Board member to Missouri Main Street Connections.

Organization Award Category

Downtown Supporter award was presented to Mr. Edward P. Milbank, owner of Milbank Mills and downtown property owner.

Gracious Donor awardee Shooter’s Taproom and Kitchen, Lea and Andy McLean, owners. Haleigh Heldenbrand, office manager of CDC, presented.

Volunteer of the Year Award honored Chuck Erke presenter was Ed Douglas, Livingston County Presiding Commissioner and Main Street Board of Directors.

Promotions Award Category

Customer Service Award went to Boji Stone Café, Brent and Lindsay Kepner, owners, with a presentation made by Amy Supple, Promotions Committee Member.

Creative Promotions went to The Charmed Nook, Wendy Wilson, owner, Amy Supple, Promotions Committee member presented the award.

Awards:

Chuck Haney Cooperative Spirit Award (started in 2018 after the passing of late mayor Chuck Haney). Recipient was Ed Douglas and Livingston County CARES Act Committee. Pam Jarding, Main Street Executive Director presented this award.