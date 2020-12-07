Police Blotter for Dec. 4-6

Chillicothe News

Press release for Dec. 6

10:36 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check on a subject in the 500 block of Vine Street.

3:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and calmed the subject down. No further issues were reported.

3:57 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36 to speak with a subject who had questions about being harassed.

7:27 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject on the phone about civil issues. The subject was advised they would need to contact their attorney.

7:27 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Clay and Martin streets for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Officers determined the vehicle had just bumped the curb. No injuries or damage was reported.

9:15 p.m., Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 10 block of 10th Street but were unable to locate the subject.

Press release for Dec. 5

9:11 a.m., Officers answered questions a subject had about receiving scam phone calls.

9:15 a.m., Officers performed a prisoner transport to Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

12:57 p.m., Officers conducted paper service in the 200 block of Clay Street.

2:43 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection near Washington Street and Ryan Lane to assist a Livingston County Deputy with a traffic stop.

7:22 p.m., Officers responded to the 3000 block of Comanche Drive for a report of a gunshot heard. Officers toughly searched the area and found nothing to be out of place and everything was fine.

7:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Tomahawk for a report of a concerned citizen believing they could smell natural gas. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the odor.

Press release for Dec. 4

12:21 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Woodward to provide a well being check of a subject who had not been heard from. Officers contacted the subject who stated they were fine and no further assistance needed.

1:07 a.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street to assist EMS with locating a subject who had called 911 complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath. The subject was located and check out by EMS.

8:35 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of East Herriman Street for a report of an unattended young juvenile outside without a coat or shoes on. Officers were able to locate the parent, and the juvenile was returned home. The investigation is continuing for child abuse or neglect.

2:03 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection near Jackson and Locust Street for a two-vehicle accident. Neither party was injured and neither vehicle required towing.

3:04 p.m., Officers responded to the juveniles fighting in the 900 block of Dickinson Street. A report will be submitted to the Juvenile Office for further action.

4:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of East Polk Street for a report of a suicidal subject. The subject agreed to speak with officers and sought further treatment at Hedrick Medical Center.

5:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 2500 block of Fairview Street for a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the dog’s owner.

5:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Bridge Street for report of disturbance between two subjects. Officers arrived on scene and deescalated the issue.

6:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a report of a disturbance that had occurred. Officers contacted both parties involved and are continuing to investigate.

9:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and determined the argument to be a verbal argument between a mother and daughter. No arrests were made, and the subjects agreed to resolve their issues.