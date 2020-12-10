Police Blotter for Dec. 7-9

Chillicothe News

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Dec. 9

3:01 a.m., Officer assisted deputies on a vehicle stop south of the city limits.

7:38 a.m., School Officer out in 1500 block of Calhoun Street on school-related issue.

8:04 a.m., Subject at the police department wanting to speak with department K-9 handler. Officer speaking with them.

8:42 a.m., Subject calling with questions on the eviction process.

8:44 a.m., Subject calling with landlord/tenant issues. Officer advising options.

9:47 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer for employment verification.

10:02 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference to issues with daughter.

10:15 a.m., Report of debris in roadway at U.S. Highways 36 and 65. Officer removed the debris.

10:49 a.m., Several subjects at the police department for job interviews for dispatch position.

10:51 a.m., Subject in the police department requesting information on an incident.

11:54 a.m., Officer at the police department for court-ordered fingerprinting detail.

1:21 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer in reference to an earlier incident. An officer speaking with subject.

1:25 p.m., Officers assisted the Sheriff’s Department in executing a search warrant in the 800 block of Calhoun Street where K-9 Enoch was utilized.

2:31 p.m., Officer responded to probation and parole to execute a Clay County warrant on a subject for contempt of court. Subject was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

3:29 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check on a subject in the 1200 block of Clay Street. Subject okay.

6:40 p.m., Complaint of speeding cars in the area of Clay and Vine streets. Officer unable to locate anyone.

6:49 p.m., Officers monitoring traffic for westbound tractor/trailer on U.S. Highway 36, reported as driving recklessly and brandishing a firearm. Officers were unable to observe the vehicle and it was reported seen as entering Caldwell County.

7:36 p.m., Officer assisted Children’s Division with taking protective custody of a child in the 1100 block of Polk Street.

Press release for Dec. 8

1:06 a.m., Complaint of dog barking for extended period of time at Virginia and Hillcrest Avenue. Owner contacted and dog taken inside.

3:04 a.m., Report of car alarm sounding in the 1600 block of Rosewood Lane. Officers unable to locate any sounding alarm.

7:38 a.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

8:31 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer about item that was left in a storage unit.

8:52 a.m., Subject at the police department to speak with officer reference obtaining ID.

10:26 a.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of Miller Street for paper service.

10:31 a.m., Officer took a dog bite report in the area of Second and Herriford Street.

11:14 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Elm Street reference a reported fraudulent use of credit device.

12:26 p.m., Subject calling in reference to disposition of prisoner property. Officer spoke with subject.

12:42 p.m., Officer at the police department on follow-up investigation.

1:27 p.m., Officers out checking vehicle at Webster and Dickinson streets. Vehicle moved from roadway.

1:29 p.m., Officer in Grundy County for Child Advocacy hearing.

1:51 p.m., Subject in the police department to be fingerprinted for healthcare position.

2:30 p.m., Stalled motorist at U.S. Highways 36 & 65. Car was pushed from roadway.

3:42 p.m., Complaint of dog barking in the 1100 block of Clay Street. Handled by officer.

4:19 p.m., Officer traveled to Pettis County for extradition of subject that was wanted on active warrant. Subject transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:49 p.m., Officers attempted warrant service in the 300 block of Webster Street. Negative contact with subject.

6:14 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer reference subject having received citations. Officer speaking with subject.

8:47 p.m., Officer checking on vehicle parked on lot in the 300 block of Elm Street. All okay.

9:22 p.m., Motorist assist at Coach K Road and U.S. Highway 65. Subjects able to continue travel.

10:43 p.m., Subject discovered sleeping in bathroom at Simpson Park. Subject was advised to move on.

11:20 p.m., Officer checking vehicle on parking lot in the 1700 block of Locust Street. Determined to be employee.

11:27 p.m., Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail calling to advise of inmate transfer to Cameron Hospital for medical attention.

Press release for Dec. 7

12:33 a.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Third Street. Officers reported the disturbance to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

1:12 a.m., Officers again responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Third Street. This disturbance was verbal in nature, however, one of the residents left for the rest of the night.

3:29 a.m., Officers responded to U.S. Highway 36 near U.S. Highway 65 to a report of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner. Officers were unable to located the reported vehicle.

5:20 a.m., Officer received a report of a noise complaint in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer reported no noise ordinance was being violated.

7:29 a.m., Officer spoke to citizen regarding an abandoned property issue.

8:13 a.m., Officer received call of illegal parking in the 900 block of Vine. Officer reported no vehicle was being illegally parked in that location.

9:56 a.m., Officer received call from citizen regarding phone scam. Citizen did not give any information to scammer.

10:40 a.m., Officer provided funeral escort for local funeral home.

10:42 a.m., Officer received report of fraud in the 1000 block of Elm. Investigation continues.

2:27 p.m., Officer received call from citizen regarding Facebook account being hacked. Citizen was advised of their options.

3:13 p.m., Officer received call from citizen regarding phone scam. Citizen did not provide any information to scammer.

4:06 p.m., Officer received call from citizen asking if property had been turned into the police department.

4:53 p.m., Officer received call from citizen regarding questions about an order of protection.

5:12 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 500 block of South Washington. Officer reported a driver was exiting from a business parking lot and struck another vehicle causing moderate damage.

6:04 p.m., Officer received a call of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner in the 300 bock of Vine. Officer was unable to locate the reported vehicle.

6:37 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 800 block of Business 36. Officer advised one vehicle made an improper turn striking another vehicle. Major damage was reported to one of the vehicle which required tow. One of the drivers advised they would seek medical care by private vehicle. One citation was issued to a driver for making an improper turn causing an accident.

7:48 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Second Street and Cherry Street. Officer reported vehicle briefly stopped, but then took off at a high rate of speed, which caused officer to lose sight of vehicle. At 7:54 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Cherry Street contacted officer and reported same vehicle and been driven into the side of a small outbuilding in the back of the residents yard and was abandoned. The driver who fled the scene was identified by local business security cameras and located at 8:55 p.m., in the 400 block of Monroe Street attempting to evade arrest once again. The 21-year-old male driver was taken into custody for driving while revoked, resisting arrest, failing to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, property damage, and a Linn County warrant for failing to appear on a charge of trespassing. The subject was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

10:35 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Third Street. Officer reported no disturbance had occurred and subject was advised to contact counsel for legal advice.