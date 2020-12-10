Two arrested after standoff on Calhoun Street

Chillicothe News

Kevin R. Head and Dylan E. Head were arrested after a lengthy standoff on Wednesday on Calhoun Street.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) worked a fugitive investigation on Kevin R. Head, 39, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge's order on original three class D felony violations of possession of controlled substance-meth, unlawful possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the investigation lead law enforcement to an apartment in the 800 block of Calhoun Street in Chillicothe.

“There the occupants of the apartment learned law enforcement was there and refused to comply with demands to open the door,” Cox said, noting he had obtained a search warrant from the Associate Court and officers from the LCSO, CPD and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) executed the search and arrest warrant.

Kevin R. Head surrendered after a lengthy amount of time. Cox said, officers executed the search warrant and additional items of evidence were seized to include methamphetamine, multiple items of distribution equipment, and other items seized.

Dylan E. Head, 25, Chillicothe, was also arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and hindering prosecution-felony. Kevin Head was also arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.