Completion of Thompson River Bridge delayed until Friday

Chillicothe News

The Thompson River Bridge on Route 190, just west of Chillicothe, has been narrowed to one-lane traffic since March 2020. Crews had anticipated completion by the end of the day Dec. 11, but construction delays have pushed that back by one week. Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), now anticipates opening the bridge to two-way traffic by the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 18.

According to a MoDOT press release, the rehabilitation of this bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.