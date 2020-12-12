Second Harvest Community Food Bank sets pantry dates

Chillicothe News

Dates have been set for the Fresh Mobile Pantry through the Second Harvest Community Food Bank. The food pantry is scheduled for the second and fourth Wednesday every month. Dates and times are subject to change.

Food pantries through Second Harvest Community Food Bank are open to the general public with no income guidelines.

Food will be distributed, during the following times or while supplies last: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 13 and 27; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 10 and 24; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., March 10 and 24.

All pick-up locations are at Lifepoint Church Grounds, the old hospital site, 100 Central Ave.