Police Blotter Dec. 11-13

Chillicothe News

Press release for Dec. 11

1:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street to a report of a suspicious vehicle. No suspicious vehicles were located.

10:15 a.m., Officer received a call regarding animal control issues.

12:19 p.m., Officer assisted with child custody issue in the 1100 block of Oak Street.

1:34 p.m., Officer continued investigation of fraud in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

1:45 p.m., Officer received call regarding animal complaint in the 1000 block of Springhill Street.

3:19 p.m., Officer spoke with subject regarding private property accident. Owner of vehicle was provided with information.

7:56 p.m., Officer responded to the area of Bridge and Missouri to a report of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner. No vehicles were located.

8:31 p.m., Officer received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers reported a vehicle was backing from a parking stall and struck a parked motor vehicle.

10:17 p.m., Officer responded to the 400 block of Boehner Place for a report of suspicious subjects. Subjects were located and determined to not be suspicious.

11:15 p.m., Officer contacted by Hedrick Medical Center regarding a patient being released and they were unable to make contact by phone with the patient at a residential care facility. Officer made contact with the facility and notified staff and determined the phone lines were down.

Press release for Dec. 12

12:26 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of Adam Drive. Officers located a subject causing the alleged disturbance and the subject left the area without incident.

12:33 a.m., Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 65 to assist another jurisdiction in locating a driver who had committed a criminal offense in that jurisdiction. Officers advised the driver was not located in the Chillicothe area.

1:53 a.m., Officer checked on two vehicles located at a closed business in the 1700 block of Locust Street. Officers advised the vehicle belonged to construction workers working in the business after closing.

2:15 a.m., Officer conducted a motorist assist in the 2700 block of North Washington Street.

9:38 a.m., Officer and animal control responded to the area of Webster and Highland for an animal at large. Animal was located and taken to a local veterinarian by animal control.

10:50 a.m., Officer received a call from a citizen regarding credit card fraud. The citizen was advised of their options.

11:07 a.m., Officer received a call from a citizen regarding a possible phone scam. The citizen did not provide any personal information.

12:11 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officer advised driver exchanged information.

5:20 p.m., Officer received a call of harassment from a citizen in the 1400 block of Bryan. The resident was advised of their options.

6:10 p.m., Officer received a report of stealing in the 1100 block of Trenton Street. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

7:22 p.m., Officer recovered property from a business in the 1000 block of Graves.

10:25 p.m., Officer checked an occupied vehicle at a closed business in the 800 block of South Washington Street. Subjects were identified and left the property without incident.

Press release for Dec. 13

1:40 a.m., Subject came to the police department to inquire if subject had any warrants. Subject did not have any warrants. Subject requested application for employment.

3:38 a.m., Officer assisted deputy with arrested subject's breath test. Arrested subject refused.

11:49 a.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Dickinson. Officers advised disturbance was verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

1:16 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division with a hotline call in the 10 block of Walnut Street.

1:17 p.m., Officer assisted stranded motorist at U.S. Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 36.

3:49 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject at the police department regarding child custody issues. Subject was advised to seek counsel from an attorney.

4:06 p.m., Officer returned property to a subject in the 800 block of Samuel Street.

6:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Calhoun Street, along with the Chillicothe Fire Department, to a vehicle fire. Officers advised the vehicle was fully engulfed upon arrival and it appeared the fire started in the engine compartment. Fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported from the incident.

7:31 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject in the 400 block of Williams regarding a civil issue. The resident was advised to contact an attorney with legal questions.

7:48 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject in the 600 block of Walnut Street regarding harassment. No harassment had taken place and the subject was advised of further options.

8:14 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject in the 300 block of Brunswick regarding harassment. The resident was advised of their options.

9:12 p.m., Officers received a call of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner on U.S. Highway 36 near U.S. Highway 65. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:46 p.m., Officer checked on a vehicle at a closed business in the 10 block of Ryan Lane. Subject was leaving a vehicle at the business for repair.