Police Blotter Dec. 14-16

Chillicothe News

Press release for Dec. 16

12:55 a.m., Report of a dog dragging a chain and barking in the 300 block of Peacher Street. Officers located the dog and returned it to the owner.

1:18 a.m., Officers arrested a 35-year-old Chillicothe resident for theft from a building in the 1100 block of Trenton Street. Subject was cited and released.

6:51 a.m., Subject calling with question on what can be done with barking dogs. Officer advised them of their options.

7:15 a.m., Subject calling the police department to ask question about deceased animal in his yard and what to do about it. Officer advised of options.

7:38 a.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on juvenile issue.

9:35 a.m., Subject calling with concerns of disposition of dog on Peacher Street. They were advised that the dog was returned to its owner.

10:22 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Elm Street on continuing investigation.

10:49 a.m., Suspicious person reported watching business in the 600 block of W. Business 36 Hwy. Officers checked subject and was just resting before eastbound.

12:08 p.m., Officers at disturbance in the 10 block of Jackson Street. Determined to be a property dispute. No report.

12:32 p.m., Funeral escort for local business.

12:34 p.m., Subject calling to inquire about retrieving property from the police department. Message left for officer to return call.

12:37 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Park Lane on continuing investigation.

12:59 p.m., School Officer out in the 1700 block of Deringer Drive on a juvenile issue. Contact was made.

2:29 p.m., Female prisoner picked up from court and transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

3:00 p.m., Officer received call from subject reporting a scam call from subject identifying as Border Patrol. No information was provided. Border Patrol is not going to call and threaten you. HANG UP!

3:52 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference hit and run accident. Investigation continuing.

4:17 p.m., Report of vehicle driving in careless and imprudent manner, northbound on Washington at Clay Street. Officers unable to locate suspect vehicle.

4:18 p.m., Subject calling reference having found an approximate 6-month-old puppy in the area near the 1400 block of Burnam Road. Contact the police department if you have lost your puppy around this area.

4:22 p.m., Reported possible drug transaction in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. Described vehicles were gone from location upon officer’s arrival and were not located.

4:43 p.m., Officers out in the 10 block of Jackson Street on question of property ownership. Civil issue.

5:09 p.m., Subject wanting to speak with officer reference receiving threats over phone and internet. No report at this time.

5:18 p.m., Reported disturbance in the 600 block on W. Business 36. Subjects gone on officers arrival. No report.

6:37 p.m., Subject calling the police department to ask if we have his wallet and keys after having been transferred to a facility by officers. Advised them that we do not have them.

6:47 p.m., Subject calling again about wallet and keys. Subject advised again that we do not have them.

7:56 p.m., Subject calling from 300 block of Brunswick in reference receiving threats. The subject was advised of their options. No report at this time.

Press release for Dec. 15

3:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Waples Street for a report of suspicious activity. Officers searched the area but where unable to locate anyone.

7:47 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street for a report of a child who appeared to miss the school bus at the bus stop. Officers assisted by getting the child to school on time.

12:33 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street with Chillicothe Emergency Services for a report of a female slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle. EMS check the female and the female refused further treatment.

1:09 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Dickinson and Bryan Street for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, and minor damage was done

1:46 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Park Lane in reference to a female subject stealing shoes. Officers obtained information and photographs of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing currently.

1:44 p.m., Officers spoke to a subject at the police department about a possible scam phone call.

2:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Calhoun and Elm Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, and minor damage was reported. Officers issued citations for failing to stop at a stop sign resulting in an accident.

8:33 p.m., Officers took a subject into custody for self-protection order and later transported the subject to a care facility for further treatment.

Press release for Dec. 14

8:56 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with Officer. Officer speaking with them.

9:52 a.m., Reported suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. Everything determined okay.

10:04 a.m., Officers out in the 1500 block of Bryan Street for paper service.

10:15 a.m., Officers out in the 1200 block of Monroe Street for paper service.

10:21 a.m., Officers out in the 1900 block of Polk Street for paper service.

10:37 a.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Elm Street for paper service.

10:43 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Second Street for paper service.

10:49 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Trenton Street for paper service.

10:51 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of N. Washington Street on personal detail.

11:33 a.m., Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on juvenile issue.

1:58 p.m., Commercial alarm in the 700 block of Elm Street. Employee activated by accident.

3:44 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on fire call in the 700 block of Clay Street. Everything okay.

4:05 p.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street for sporting event.

6:38 p.m., Subject calling from 1300 block of Monroe Street about receiving threats. Determined to be misunderstanding.

6:51 p.m., Officers out with stalled vehicle Polk and Washington streets. Got vehicle going and on their way.

7:02 p.m., Officers out in the 300 block of Elm Street for paper service.

8:14 p.m., Disturbance in the 1600 block of Jennings Place. Subject left the area.

8:42 p.m., Subject wanting to speak with officer reference harassing phone calls. Subject advised of options.

9:49 p.m., Disturbance in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. Unfounded. No one at scene.

10:55 p.m., Subject in the police department to provide proof of insurance to officer.