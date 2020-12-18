Chillicothe News

The annual Community Christmas Dinner will take place this year, however, due to COVID, there will not be any in-person meals served. Meals will be offered through drive-up or delivery options.

The 6th Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Day at Calvary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said the meal is open to anyone.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. Anyone wishing to help deliver meals should arrive at the church at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to help prepare the meals should also arrive at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone wishing to help make a turkey or ham should go to the church between 6-7 p.m., on Dec. 22.

Those wanting to have a meal delivered, or for more information should call Sharron Brooks at 660-707-1040.