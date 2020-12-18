Police Blotter for Dec. 17
Press release for Dec. 17
4:00 a.m., Subject reporting suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Waples Street. Officers spoke with reporting party.
6:03 a.m., Subject in the police department to report suspicious activity in residence neighborhood. Subject advised of his options.
7:43 a.m., School Officer out in 1500 block of Calhoun Street on school-related issue.
8:43 a.m., Report of minor backing accident involving two vehicles in a private driveway in the 1500 block of Jackson Street. No injuries and no citations.
10:10 a.m., Officer responding to location to check status of Officer on traffic stop. Officer radioed to disregard, subject okay.
10:14 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on public relations detail.
12:23 p.m., Report of theft in the 1200 block of Springhill. Officers determined no theft occurred.
1:22 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.
1:36 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Reynard and Herriman for a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers made contact with a semi-truck that had struck a utility pole. The truck was towed and released from the accident scene.No injuries reported.
3:18 p.m., Officers out on attempted paper service in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. Negative contact with the subject.
3:31 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.
3:56 p.m., Reported assault in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers checked and no assault occurred, merely an argument. No report.
4:33 p.m., Officer out in 2600 block of N. Washington Street on investigation.
5:50 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference a reported theft. Investigation is continuing.
7:04 p.m., Officers out in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36 on continuing investigation.
7:45 p.m., Report of a strange odor, possibly smoke coming from the area of the Chillicothe Elementary School. Area was checked by Officers and unable to determine actual source of smoke odor. Elementary School okay.
8:22 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on continuing investigation.
8:38 p.m., Reported someone attempting to enter residence in 1100 block of Waples Street. Officers spoke with reporting party. Unfounded.
9:41 p.m., Reported vehicle with young children unattended and running in parking lot in 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject was contacted by Officers and counseled on the incident.
10:53 p.m., Call from another agency to speak with the police department Officer. Call was taken by officer.