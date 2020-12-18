Police Blotter for Dec. 17

Chillicothe News

Press release for Dec. 17

4:00 a.m., Subject reporting suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Waples Street. Officers spoke with reporting party.

6:03 a.m., Subject in the police department to report suspicious activity in residence neighborhood. Subject advised of his options.

7:43 a.m., School Officer out in 1500 block of Calhoun Street on school-related issue.

8:43 a.m., Report of minor backing accident involving two vehicles in a private driveway in the 1500 block of Jackson Street. No injuries and no citations.

10:10 a.m., Officer responding to location to check status of Officer on traffic stop. Officer radioed to disregard, subject okay.

10:14 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on public relations detail.

12:23 p.m., Report of theft in the 1200 block of Springhill. Officers determined no theft occurred.

1:22 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

1:36 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Reynard and Herriman for a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers made contact with a semi-truck that had struck a utility pole. The truck was towed and released from the accident scene.No injuries reported.

3:18 p.m., Officers out on attempted paper service in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. Negative contact with the subject.

3:31 p.m., School Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:56 p.m., Reported assault in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers checked and no assault occurred, merely an argument. No report.

4:33 p.m., Officer out in 2600 block of N. Washington Street on investigation.

5:50 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference a reported theft. Investigation is continuing.

7:04 p.m., Officers out in the 800 block of W. Business Highway 36 on continuing investigation.

7:45 p.m., Report of a strange odor, possibly smoke coming from the area of the Chillicothe Elementary School. Area was checked by Officers and unable to determine actual source of smoke odor. Elementary School okay.

8:22 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on continuing investigation.

8:38 p.m., Reported someone attempting to enter residence in 1100 block of Waples Street. Officers spoke with reporting party. Unfounded.

9:41 p.m., Reported vehicle with young children unattended and running in parking lot in 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject was contacted by Officers and counseled on the incident.

10:53 p.m., Call from another agency to speak with the police department Officer. Call was taken by officer.