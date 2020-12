Chillicothe News

Recently, several Livingston County employees received awards for their service to the county.

Pictured, left to right are Dustin Woelfle , 5 years; Adam Warren,10 years; Susan Davis, 20 years; Jim Figg, 35 years and J. Scott Lindley, 40 years. Not pictured is Janet Lauhoff, 5 years and Steve Cox 20 years.