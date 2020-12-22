Holiday closings

Chillicothe News

Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and businesses will be closed.

Closures include all state offices, Chillicothe License Bureau will be closed Dec. 24-25, the Livingston County Courthouse will be closed Dec. 25, Livingston County Library and the Lillian DeMaris Children’s Library will be closed Dec. 25, the Livingston County CTribune offices will be closed Dec. 24-25.

Troy Figg of CMU announced route changes for the week of Christmas. Since the refuse department will be closed Dec. 24 - 25. The Thursday routes will be run on Wednesday and the Friday route will be run on Monday. Dec. 28.