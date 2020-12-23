Chillicothe Kiwanis Shop with a Cop

Alice Swartz - Special to the C-T

The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Shop with a Cop on Saturday, Dec. 19, under different circumstances this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of the Chillicothe teachers the children completed a Wish List and Walmart was kind enough to gather the items for the children so Kiwanis, Chillicothe Police Officers, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Local 990 Steel Works, Wire Rope staff, and Walmart employees could hand out the gifts to the children as they drove up to receive their items. There were lots of smiles and very happy children.

Fifty-Seven children and their families were served by this event.

The was enjoyed by all and we are sure everyone went home with a happier heart because of the event. Kiwanis wishes to thank Walmart for the grant, the Rotary Club, Local 990 Steel Works and Wire Rope, and other private donations that were received. Also, we want to thank the teachers who helped with our list of children, those who helped in person handing out the items, and others who assisted in any way. We can't do this without the help of all of you. Our Kiwanis motto is "Helping the Children of the World one child at a time".

Alice Swartz is a member of the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club and the Chairman of the Shop with a Cop program.