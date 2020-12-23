Evergy customers receive scam calls

Chillicothe News

Some Evergy customers are receiving scam calls, according to a press release from Evergy.

In a statement, the company said, “Evergy is not disconnecting service for non-payment at this time. Customers are receiving calls threatening disconnection in 30 minutes unless a prepaid card is provided for payment. Evergy will never make a call of this nature or dictate payment type. If you receive a call about your account and are unsure if it's coming from Evergy, hang up and call Evergy at the number on your bill or log into your online account to see if a payment is due.”

For more information regarding scams that target Evergy customers go to https://www.evergy.com/scam.