Police Blotter for Jan. 1-3

CPD

Press release for Jan. 3

4:07 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Peacher Street for a water main break. CMU was contacted to fix the water main.

6:03 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Mansur for a loud bang and flash of light. Officers did not locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.

3:39 p.m., Officers responded to a business alarm the 100 block of Ryan lane. Officers found the alarm to be false.

4:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Webster for a possible disturbance. Officers did not find any disturbance at the residence.

5:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Cherry for a domestic disturbance. Subjects in a verbal dispute were separated for the evening.

8:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut for a verbal disturbance. The verbal dispute was between two siblings. Their parents were contacted about the situation.

9:22 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff's Department with a possible suicidal subject. The subject was located and taken to the Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation.

Officers had 60 calls for service and conducted several vehicles stops and building checks. Officers also responded to several fireworks violations.

Press release for Jan. 2

12:06 a.m., Officers responded to Hill and Herriman streets for an accident involving a parked vehicle and a City of Chillicothe snow removal unit. The City vehicle was backing at the intersection and the corner of the blade struck the parked vehicle. No injuries and a report was generated.

4:09 a.m., Officer providing escort for Animal Control to shelter due to road conditions.

11:19 a.m., A subject came to the police department with property that they had located at Simpson Park. Items believed to belong to resident on Litton Road. Owner can identify and claim at the police department.

11:31 a.m., Subject in the police department to report their vehicle had been struck while parked at Jackson and Cherry streets on Dec. 31, by a vehicle that had left the scene. Information obtained for a report.

11:51 a.m., Officer performed funeral escort for local business.

1:22 p.m., Motorist assist at Ryan Lane and Washington. Got the vehicle moved.

1:31 p.m., Subject calling the police department in reference a transport for medical treatment. Officer speaking to them.

2:17 p.m., Officer performed funeral escort for local business.

5:24 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer reference threats. Call handled by officer.

11:58 p.m., Suspicious vehicle parked on Highview Baptist Church lot, shining flashlight around. Subjects contacted and advised to move on.

Press release for Jan. 1

12:40 a.m., Officer transporting subject to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

12:47 a.m., Report of suspicious vehicle parked in reporting party’s driveway. Officers determined that it was someone that was known to the reporting party. No report.

10:58 a.m., Request for well-being check of resident in the 300 block of Park Lane. Officers contacted and the subject is OK.

11:18 a.m., Motorist assist at Elmdale Road and Locust Street. Got the subject back on their way.

12:27 p.m., Subject calling with questions on 4-wheeler operation on streets. Officer speaking with the caller.

2:45 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in the 700 block of Elm Street. Officers unable to locate anything suspicious.

3:41 p.m., Motorist assist at Third and Washington Streets. Vehicle being moved.

4:45 p.m., Complaint about location where snow was being pushed in street. Officers mediated an agreement between parties. No report.

6:42 p.m., Officers out in the 900 block of Dickinson Street on odor complaint. Determined as a Landlord/Tenant issue.

7:17 p.m., Subject calling with child custody questions. Officer speaking with the caller.

7:52 p.m., Motorist assist at Clay and Washington Streets. Officer got the vehicle back on its way.

8:00 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Lambert Drive. Verbal dispute and no arrests made.

8:55 p.m., Motorist assist at Washington and Ryan Lane. Vehicle removed.