Resident removed from apartment during fire

Chillicothe News

When the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to a house fire at 1504 Jackson Street on Sunday night, they were told there was still a resident inside the home.

Crews arrived on the scene at 11:28 p.m., with the new ladder truck and engine 1.

According to a press release, a resident of the basement apartment was refusing to leave their residence but was removed,

Crews noted smoke was coming from the basement door. The electric and gas utilities were turned off and firefighters extinguished the fire in the bedroom using about 100 gallons of water. CMU was called to shut off the water to the home due to leaks following the fire.

Fans were used to remove the smoke. The fire crew was on the scene until about 1 a.m. before turning the scene over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.