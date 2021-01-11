Restricted use pesticide training options

By Valerie Tate

In order for farmers to purchase or apply restricted use pesticides on property owned or rented by them, they must have a private pesticide applicator license. At this time there are three options to renew a license or to obtain certification.

Field specialists in agronomy are holding training sessions via Zoom. Anyone can join these meetings from their home computer. Go to www.extension.missouri.edu/events and search for private pesticide applicator training to find the date and time of the next virtual training event.

A second option for farmers who are not able to attend one of the Zoom training is to complete a study guide which can be obtained from a MU Extension County Office or from a Field Specialist in Agronomy. To complete the study guide, use the Missouri Private Pesticide Applicator Reference Manual. It can be purchased at a MU Extension Office or through the website at: www.extension.missouri.edu/m87. The completed study guide and appropriate application form must be sent to a Field Specialist in Agronomy for review.

A limited number of face to face training sessions are scheduled. In addition to attending the training session, each farm must possess a copy of the Missouri Private Pesticide Applicator Reference Manual. If you already have one, please bring it to the session. Or they may be purchased at the MU Extension website, your local MU Extension office or on-site the day of the training.

You must preregister. In order to ensure that the group size remains less than 20 with adequate social distance, walk-ins will not be permitted to attend. A face covering is required when attending the in-person training. If you are not feeling well the day of the training, please do not attend. There will be a program held in Livingston County on Jan. 22 at the Jenkins Expo Building located at the Litton Agri-Science Center west of Chillicothe on Hwy 190. The program will begin at 10 a.m. and will be repeated at 2 p.m. Call 660-646-0811 to register.

For more information contact Valerie Tate, Field Specialist in Agronomy by email at tatev@missouri.edu or call 660-895-5123. MU Extension programs are open to all.