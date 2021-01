Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe Elks Lodge recently presented the officers of the veterans' group, LICOVA, with a $1,500 check. This is to assist with the building of their Veterans' Complex currently being constructed. Pictured is: Joey Rinehart (Exalted Ruler Chillicothe Elks Lodge), Larry Warren (Treasurer LIVOCA), Amie Kepner (Trustee Chillicothe Elks Lodge), Edwin Allender (Board President LICOVA), George Laprade (Secretary LICOVA). (COURTESY PHOTO)