Braymer artist featured in art exhibit

Lisa Brooke is a local artist from Braymer is the featured artist in an art exhibit at the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery through Feb. 26.

Her colored pencil art portraits are exclusively created with colored pencil and her wildlife art is a mixture of colored pencil and acrylic paint. Her art brings awareness to the wonders around us that we may sometimes not realize are right outside our doors.

The community is invited to visit the gallery for the free exhibit.

Cultural Corner Art Gallery is open to the public Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery at 660-240-5022, or go to culturalcornerartguild.org or email director@culturalcornerartguild.org.