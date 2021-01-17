Police Blotter

Chillicothe News

Press release for Jan. 14

8:20 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

9:12 a.m., Call from Children’s Division with a question on an on-going investigation.

9:24 a.m., Subject calling with question on housing issue with past relation.

9:25 a.m., Officer providing courtesy ride to subject from First Street to 500 block of S. Washington Street.

9:39 a.m., Subject in police department for medicine to be administered.

11:26 a.m., Subject calling the police department to reschedule an appointment they have with an officer.

1:03 p.m., Subject request premises check in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Check was made. Owner is undetermined.

1:26 p.m., Subject calling to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

1:43 p.m., School Officer out at the police department on a follow-up investigation.

1:53 p.m., School Officer out in the 1100 Block of Oak Street in reference to a juvenile matter.

2:10 p.m., Subject calling to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

2:15 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with an officer in reference to a theft investigation. Officer handling.

3:05 p.m., Officer out at 190 and Hornet Drive for traffic control. Line down to a traffic signal. MoDOT notified.

4:11 p.m., Officer talking with Children’s Division on the phone in reference to a hotline call.

5:08 p.m., Officers assisting Children’s Division on call in the 1700 block of Burnam Road. Investigation continuing.

6:14 p.m., Officers out at Ryan Lane and Washington Street on a motorist assist. Vehicle pushed off roadway.

7:02 p.m., Officers assisting MoDOT with traffic light repair at Hornet Drive and 190. MoDOT unable to complete repairs for eastbound traffic. May be delayed until next week.

The police department wants to remind everyone that the “Scammers” are still out there and very busy telephoning their targeted victims. Remember that if you receive a call from someone that identifies themselves as from the IRS, Social Security Administration, a banking institution or even saying you’re a sweepstakes winner, be smart and don’t provide them with any of your personal or banking information. These institutions will not call and threaten you in an attempt to get your information. The police department gets calls daily from citizens reporting that they have received such calls. DON’T FALL PREY TO THEIR SCHEMES AND JUST “HANG UP!”

Press release for Jan. 13

6:43 a.m., Officers were dispatched to someone possibly screaming in the wooded area near the Post Office. Officers checked the area and neither heard, nor saw anything.

7:45 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the police department.

8:09 a.m., Officers took a report of fraud in the 400 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. The investigation is on-going.

8:33 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

9:11 a.m., lost property was turned in to the police department. The property was returned to the owner.

9:11 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the police department.

9:22 a.m., Administration spoke with a local business regarding parts recalls on patrol vehicles.

9:26 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about property retrieval at the police department.

9:30 a.m., Officers took a report of possible elder abuse/neglect at the police department. The investigation is on-going.

10:22 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

10:38 a.m., Officer spoke with a citizen with questions about property retrieval at the police department.

10:52 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy.

11:09 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an assault which occurred in the 400 block of Donaldson Dr. The victim did not wish to pursue charges at that time.

11:22 a.m., a citizen provided documentation for an on-going investigation to the Police Department.

11:27 a.m., The police department was notified of dogs running-at-large by the walking trail. Animal control was notified.

11:38 a.m., Lost property was turned in to the police department. An owner has not been identified.

12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a confused elderly person with vehicle damage in the 200 block of S. Washington St. Officers determined the vehicle damage was not new and the driver was checked by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

12:04 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an on-going investigation.

12:48 p.m., The police department was notified of dogs running-at-large in the area of Dickinson Ave. and Calhoun St. Animal Control was notified.

12:56 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with new information about an on-going investigation at the police department.

1:09 p.m., The police department received alarm tests from a local nursing home.

1:34 p.m., The police department was notified of a possible Pitbull dog rummaging around in the trash in the 300 block of Mansur St. Animal Control was notified.

2:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1500 block of Calhoun St. Officers contacted the owner and advised they would move the vehicle.

5:08 p.m., A foreign national called inquiring how to become a Chillicothe Police Officer.

5:34 p.m., The police department was notified of a dog running-at-large in the 200 block of Second St. The owner located and retrieved the dog.

5:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to kids playing football on the street in the area of E. Jackson St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

5:55 p.m., The police department received a call requesting the use of our K-9 for another agency. Our K-9 was unavailable at that time.

10:28 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about a vehicle title at the police department. The incident was determined to be civil.