Ludlow News

By Marj Locker

SIGHT FOR SORE EYES. Those with good vision often take it for granted, until that day comes when we have to wear glasses in order to read! The Ludlow Lions have been forced to cancel their in-person activities, but they still have programs they are involved in, such as saving sight programs.

As we age our sight changes and we have to update our prescriptions and we get new glasses. What do you do with your old glasses? How about donating them to the Ludlow Lions? We deliver these glasses to eyeglass recycling centers who then provide them for people in need. If you would like to donate there is a donation bucket outside the front door of the Ludlow Lions building.

You may also take eyeglasses to Claude BeVelle at the Clipper in Chillicothe, or contact Marj Locker.

GUN RAFFLE. Gary White is the December Ludlow Lions gun raffle winner. Thanks for your support Gary!

COURTWARMING. Southwest High School had their Courtwarming ceremony following games against Northwestern of Mendon on Jan. 8. The queen was Lily Webb, who participated in an exciting win over the Eagles.

With seven minutes left in the tightly contested game, the Lady Wildcats were tied at 26 after Queen Lily sunk a free throw. Northwestern answered with a three-pointer and at the 5:52 mark Webb drove the floor for a lay-up to make it 28-29. At 4:51 the Eagles reached the bonus on a Wildcat foul and added a point on the front end of the one and one.

With less than four minutes remaining, two Northwestern free throws widened the gap to four. That’s when Wildcat Kailey Hulett came up with three good defensive moves in a row, first creating a jump ball and then grabbing a loose ball, and finally a rebound. At 1:01, Northwestern missed both free throws and Hulett again grabbed the rebound. A sharp assist from Webb to MaKenna Campbell produced a quick score to close the gap to two. The Wildcat press produced a turn over with aggression from Campbell. At 33 seconds left Matney Waters sunk a three pointer and the Wildcats had clawed their way into the lead!

A mad scramble produced a steal for Southwest on their end of the court and with frantic activity under the basket, Southwest was called for a foul and Northwestern walked the length of the court to the free throw line. One shot scored and it was tied again!

Point guard Ilyce Peel scurried down the court and found Webb on the fringe. Webb immediately drove in and scored! Southwest up by two with 17 seconds to go! The Eagles get down to their basket, but the aggressive Southwest defense produced a steal and the win is in the books for the girls on Courtwarming.

BOYS CRUISE TO WIN. Unlike the hotly contested girl’s game, the boys handled Northwestern easily and allowed Coach Bothwell to sit her starters in the fourth quarter in the 55-38 win. Courtwarming King Chase Neptune, being one of those starters, had the time to cool his brow before receiving the crown in the postgame ceremony.

SCHOOL FACEBOOK SHOWS GAMES. If you would like to watch the Southwest basketball games they are available on their Facebook page through Facebook live. You can go there now and watch the highlights of the Courtwarming games and also see updates to the schedule as it is often changing because of Covid issues.

OLD TIME DECORATIONS. Karen Wilson and I scavenged around in the Ludlow City Hall building to see what kind of decorations we could find around Christmas time. We were able to find some of the very old, and large, decorations that once adorned the utility poles in town. They haven’t been used for many years, so they weren’t in the greatest of shape. My goal for next year is to refurbish the large golden star that had lights on it and use it once again. Does anyone have pictures of Ludlow Main Street at Christmas time that may show these decorations? If so, please share!

Just as I was writing this a crash occurred in Ludlow during a police chase through town. A Ray county officer, in pursuit of burglary suspects driving a stolen vehicle, heading north on D, lost control crossing the railroad tracks. An ambulance was at the scene. Hope all is well.

THIS MONTH IN LUDLOW HISTORY. Lawrence Johnson reports that he has caught his third wolf in the first two weeks of January 1941. In 1940 he said that he caught 14 wolves in Livingston County!

The Missouri State Health Department in 1941 warns, “Crowds should be avoided as much as possible.” It’s a flu epidemic.

Two teams are tied in the Ludlow School dart baseball league (1941) The Bob Beckley and Lucille Culling teams are both 7-4. Virgil Yuille leads in batting averages with a .430. All Club meetings are postponed because of very poor weather and the influenza epidemic.

In 1941 James Preston wrote in the Ludlow Weekly Chronicle, “Times and theme songs change quickly in Washington, sometimes so rapidly that the singers themselves can’t keep up. And sometimes, as now, those who sing the loudest wish they had chosen another tune.”