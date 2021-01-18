Lights stay on a little longer

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe has honored the numerous requests to leave the buildings lit around the Main Street district until the end of January.

“But as all good things must come to an end, the lights will be turned off as of Sunday, Jan. 31,” Main Street Chillicothe Executive Director Pam Jarding said in a press release. “The lighting of the buildings has been a project of Main Street Chillicothe for several years and during the holidays has created an even more beautiful downtown, complimented also by the lit snowflakes hanging on the poles.” The snowflakes are owned by the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce and they partner each year with the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities who put the snowflakes on the poles and take them down.

The lights will come back on in November as the downtown begins the holiday shopping season and will remain on until the end of January 2022.

Those who purchased Memory Tree Bulb(s) can pick up their bulbs, please contact Main Street office at 660-646-4071 or Jarding’s cell phone number at 816-806-8194 for arrangements to pick up the bulb by Jan. 27.