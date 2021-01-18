Pastor’s Pen: 4 Truths to learn from Psalm 30:5 “Weeping may last for a night…” Truth #2 – Weeping and joy are often close together

By Steve Moseley

As we continue in this New Year of 2021 we quickly realize that this year has challenges of its own. Maybe the phrase, “Out of the frying pan and into the fire” comes to mind. Perhaps you saw a similar cartoon I did. A lady jumping to safety from a burning building named 2020, only to hit the firemen’s device like a trampoline straight up into another burning building next door named 2021. The firemen are staring up in disbelief. But it reminds us of the second truth of Psalm 30:5; weeping and joy are often close together.

Last week our first truth was, suffering is temporary. It lasts only a specific period of time. This week our verse, Psalm 30:5 reads in whole, “For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor, a lifetime. Weeping may stay overnight, but there is joy in the morning.” that night and morning are separated on the clock by just a few hours. In time, it is in close proximity. In life, we know that weeping and joy can often be close together, even simultaneous. Pleasure and pain can coexist.

Psalm 30:11 – “You turned my lament into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness…” This verse is a reminder that life can change very quickly in either direction. We can go from joy to sorrow and back to joy again at a dizzyingly fast pace.

Grief, specifically brought on by a loved one's death, reminds us again of this truth. We can be joyful that our loved one is no longer in pain, no longer suffering, but be incredibly sad that they are no longer with us. No longer making memories with them, having conversations with them. The joy and sadness that are tied together with the same event sometimes confuses our emotions, and we have to intentionally remind ourselves that it is normal.

My prayer for you is whatever joy you are experiencing in 2021 you give thanks to God giving Him credit for the source of that joy. Whatever pain you experience in this year, that you surrender it at the foot of Jesus and ask that He use it for His honor, glory and good. If you are looking for joy in this year, there is no better place to start than committing your life to the salvation that God offers us through the death of His son Jesus. That leads us to joy unspeakable.

Steve Moseley is the campus pastor at The Baptist Home.