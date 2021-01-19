Police Blotter for Jan. 15-16

Chillicothe News

Press release for Jan. 16

12:18 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Violet Street in reference to a well-being check. A 26-year-old man was observed attempting to cause harm to himself by carbon monoxide poisoning. The subject was extricated from his automobile and transported to Hedrick Medical Center by Emergency Services ambulance. The subject was examined and medically cleared for confinement then transported to the police department. He was later transported to another medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

6:45 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with an officer. Officer handling.

6:56 a.m., Officer out with Emergency Services in the 300 block of Webster Street on a medical issue.

7:32 a.m., Officer transporting subject to medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

7:47 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Webster in reference to a 14-year-old having trouble breathing and unresponsive. The juvenile was treated and transported to HMC for further treatment.

8:11 a.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center for follow-up investigation.

8:45 a.m., Subject in the police department to pick up their recovered property. Property returned to them.

9:42 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with an officer in reference to an earlier call on Webster Street.

10:10 a.m., Subject calling on the phone to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

10:19 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

10:26 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject in 1700 block of Deringer Drive. Contact made.

10:41 a.m., Subject calling with question on previous incident in 300 block of Violet Street. Officer handling.

11:27 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with an officer. Officer handling.

2:29pm. Officers checking the well-being of a subject in an alleyway of 700 block of Elm Street.

3:40 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Green and Washington Street for a reported two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers spoke with both drivers and determined one vehicle was traveling southbound on Washington Street when it struck the second vehicle that was making a left turn from Green Street after failing to yield to on-coming traffic. A citation was issued to the driver of the second vehicle for an improper turn. Both vehicles received minor damage and no injuries were reported.

3:39 p.m., Officer speaking with subject in the 1300 block of Monroe Street.

5:48 p.m., Subject calling to speak with an officer. The call ended before speaking to the officer.

6:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a report of shoplifting. Further investigation revealed a female subject stealing items without paying. The investigation is still on-going at this time.

10:12 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 700 block of Elm Street. Employee accidental activation.

10:24 p.m., Alarm in the 10 block of Ryan Lane. Officers checked and determined no criminal activity.

Press release for Jan. 15

12:02 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone in reference to issues they are having with their son.

1:56 a.m., Officers picked up a dog in the 1900 block of Litton Road and delivered it to the animal shelter.

2:20 a.m., Officer assisted the Sheriff’s Department on a vehicle stop in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

5:08 a.m., Officer answering questions for a subject that called on the phone.

7:49 a.m., Subject calling the police department with question about getting evidence released to them. Officer speaking with the subject.

7:50 a.m., Report of traffic light malfunction at Bus. 36 and U.S. Highway 65. Officer monitored the light and it appeared to be working correctly.

8:06 a.m., Officer checking on stopped vehicle at Calhoun and Cherry streets. All okay, just dropping off someone.

8:12 a.m., Officer checking on vehicle slide-off on U.S. Highway 36 by Super-8. Sheriff’s Department handling.

9:43 a.m., Officers to local banking institution due to an upset ATM customer. No report.

9:55 a.m., Subject calling to speak with Officer reference illegal drug activity. Officer taking information.

10:59 a.m., Mo. Dept. of Revenue calling to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

11:06 a.m., Subject in the police department for an interview and to receive a citation. Officer handled.

11:11 a.m., Children’s Division called to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

11:43 a.m., Subject at the police department for appointment with Chief.

1:25 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered items.

3:20 p.m., Officer taking accident report from incident on 01/14/2021 at 190 and Hornet Drive.

3:41 p.m., Suspicious activity reported at Third and Hickory streets. Officer unable to locate anything out of ordinary.

3:43 p.m., Officer at the police department to return a bicycle. Bicycle returned to the owner.

7:14 p.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference continuing investigation.

8:29 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject at residence in the 300 block of Violet Street. Subject contacted and states that our assistance is not needed.