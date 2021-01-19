Waiting list established for COVID vaccine

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Health Center does not currently have any COVID vaccine for public distribution but has started a waiting list for county residents who wish to receive the vaccine when it becomes available.

The health center issued this press release through social media on Tuesday:

"While Governor Parson has opened Phase 1B for vaccinations, the demand far exceeds the vaccine available. The Health Center DOES NOT currently have vaccine available for this group, but we do have an opportunity for Livingston County residents who are interested in being vaccinated to sign up on a waitlist.

To sign up, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3D9R3TX

"Since our phones have been ringing off the hook, we would also like to encourage people with friends and family without Internet, or who are not comfortable navigating it, to fill out the survey for them online rather than calling. Don't forget to let them know you have done so!"