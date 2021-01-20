CFD responds to kitchen fire

Chillicothe News

Six crew members with the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to a kitchen fire at 6:49 p.m., on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the department, firefighters received a call for fire in a home and responded with ladder 1 and Engine 1 with six personnel.

Before arriving, dispatch stated that the resident believed the fire was and all occupants were outside.

"Upon arrival we found a female standing outside. She stated that she was getting ready to cook supper and got distracted by other things and remembered that she was getting ready to cook," the press release said. "When she returned to the stove, her skillet that had been heating up with grease was burning and the apartment began to fill with smoke. She stated that she threw the skillet in the sink. Opened the back door as she was leaving."

As crews entered the apartment, they found heavy smoke throughout and the burner on the stove on. Crews used a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the apartment.

"We tried opening several windows but none of them would open," the press release said. "The resident stated that her smoke detectors were alarming until she opened the doors."

Crews told the resident that it was safe to enter the home but encouraged her to get the smell out of her home.

Crews returned to service at 7:10 p.m.