Filing closed for April municipal elections

Filing for the April 6 municipal election closed at 5 p.m., on Jan. 19. The following area residents have filed for candidacy.

Mayor - incumbent Theresa (Gatson) Kelly; City Clerk - incumbent Rozanne (Roze) Frampton; City Auditor - incumbent Hannah Fletcher; Councilman at Large - incumbent Thomas L. Ashbrook; First Ward Councilperson,Reed Dupyand Michael Smith; Second Ward Councilperson - incumbent Wayne Cunningham; Third Ward Councilperson - incumbent Joshua L. Fosdick; Fourth Ward Councilperson - incumbent - Pam Jarding; City Constable - incumbent Jon Maples.

According to City Clerk Roze Frampton no one had filed for City Treasurer or City Attorney.

Doris Darlene Hughes and Doug Doughty filed for seats on the Livingston County Health Center Board.

Darrel V. Rinehart, Jr filed as a candidate for the Livingston County Ambulance District #2. Eva Danner-Horton has also filed for Livingston County Ambulance District 1; and Ronald Garber for Livingston County Ambulance District 5.

Two people have filed for the two available - three-year terms on the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education, Laura Schuler, Chillicothe Board of Education secretary said. Lindy Chapman and Mitchell Holder have both filed for a seat on the board.