Police Blotter for Jan 19-20

Chillicothe News

Press release for Jan. 20

12:35 a.m., Commercial alarm in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Building checked and secure.

1:31 a.m., Officers assisted Sheriff’s Department on warrant service in the 800 block of Elm Street.

5:00 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer. Officer handling call.

8:00 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 65 for a two-vehicle, non-injury accident. The driver of the striking vehicle collided with the rear of the other vehicle and was issued a municipal citation for following too closely.

8:08 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer about a family member. Officer speaking with them.

8:39 a.m., Officers checking well-being of a driver at Fair and Dorney Drive. Subject found to be having a health issue and is returning home.

8:43 a.m., Officer providing subject a courtesy ride from police department to a residence on Keith Street.

9:03 a.m., Subject calling with concerns of someone possibly trapping pets in the area of Third and Walnut streets. No suspects at this time.

9:27 a.m., Request for well-being check in the 600 block of Elmdale Road. Subjects contacted and okay.

11:23 a.m., Subject calling police department in reference an investigation they are involved in.

12:51 p.m., Subject in the police department to provide a statement on an investigation.

1:30 p.m., Subject calling with question on towing of relative’s car. Officer taking call.

2:35 p.m., Probation/Parole calling to speak with officer. Officer handling.

3:07 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer in reference to on-going investigation.

5:09 p.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer in reference to receiving harassing text messages. Officer spoke with them and advised their options.

5:18 p.m., Officer responded to domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Herriman Street. No obvious injuries and no arrests made.

6:53 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer about animal issues. Officer handling.

9:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hogan Street in reference to a male and female arguing. Further investigation revealed the argument was between former spouses and their child. The female left the residence and stated she will be seeking legal counsel over the child.

10:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Bridge Street for a domestic assault in progress. Both a female and male subject were placed under arrest, transported to the police department, processed and released on citations.

Press release for Jan. 19

12:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to assist a citizen in the 700 block of Cowgill St. Officers provided assistance.

2:50 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 300 block of S. Washington St. Officers did not discover any criminal violations.

3:11 a.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call in the 1300 block of Monroe St.

3:26 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop at their request.

7:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Industrial Rd. Officers did not discover any criminal violations.

7:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1500 block of Bryan St. Officers discovered the vehicle was gone on arrival.

8:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Second St. Officers did not discover any criminal activity.

8:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Jackson St. Officers discovered the vehicle was disabled and on private property. tempts to contact the owner were made.

9:07 a.m., a citizen called the police department requesting assistance with contacting the hospital. A valid telephone number was provided.

9:56 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an on-going investigation at the police department.

9:56 a.m., Officers conducted paper service in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

10:24 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen who wanted to advise the police department of a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.

10:40 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible internet scam attempting to extort money. The citizen did not fall prey to the scam and no report was filed.

11:09 a.m., a citizen contacted the police department requesting information for an on-going investigation.

12:02 p.m., a citizen called the police department requesting the telephone number for the Livingston County Sheriffs’ Office.

12:03 p.m., a citizen called the police department requesting information for a medical problem. They were advised to contact a medical professional.

12:06 p.m., a citizen came to the police department to receive information from a police report they filed. The information was provided.

12:34 p.m., lost property was reported to the police department in the 1200 block of Fair St. The property was returned to the owner.

1:06 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an on-going investigation at the police department.

1:36 p.m., a citizen and Officers assisted a confused elderly person. A family member was contacted and picked them up at the police department.

1:56 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of Locust St.

2:05 p.m., Officers were provided information of a possible wanted person.

2:23 p.m., Officers were provided information of a wanted person.

3:15 p.m., A citizen called the police department with questions pertaining to concealed carry permits. The citizen was referred to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

3:39 p.m., a citizen called the police department with questions pertaining to concealed carry permits. The citizen was referred to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

3:56 p.m., Officers conducted a prisoner transport to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:12 p.m., Officer spoke with a citizen with question about a prisoner at the police department.

4:22 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the police department.

4:41 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the police department.

5:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle minor injury traffic crash at S. Washington St. and Ryan Lane. One vehicle was stopped at the southbound red light and the second vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with the first. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services. The injured person refused transportation by ambulance. One vehicle was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing.

8:21 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 1000 block of Graves St. The investigation is on-going.

8:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Eleventh St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature. A male was arrested on an active warrant out of Livingston County for a traffic violation. The male was processed at the police department, posted the required $300 cash only bond and was released pending a new court appearance.

9:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a wanted person in the 800 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers contacted the wanted male who then fled into the county. Additional charges are pending.

9:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a male running a chainsaw in the 1300 block of Walnut St. Officers contacted the male who was cutting a tree stump. He agreed to stop for the night.