Chillicothe R-II personnel changes

At the Jan. 19 Chillicothe R-II Board of Education meeting, the board accepted and approved the following personnel changes. Retirements: Jenny Hughes, a business teacher at Grand River Technical School; Annie Shipp, high school math teacher; Christine Jones, middle school science teacher; Pam Swift, preschool teacher; Carla Williams, preschool teacher; Brad Cavanah, high school language arts teacher; Jayme Caughron, Grand River Technical School director; Nancy Thorne, high school science teacher.

Candice Huffman was hired as a high school food service employee. The board also accepted the resignations of Marcy Meservey, a middle school paraprofessional.

The following employees were hired or approved for extra duty within the district: Roman Cranmer for freshman girls basketball coach for the second half of the season; and Josh Lisle as head baseball coach.

The following extra duty resignations were accepted: Madison Busse as freshman girls basketball coach after the first half of the season and Josh Lisle as assistant baseball coach.