Chillicothe (Mo) police reports for Jan. 22-24

Chillicothe News

POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Jan. 24

12:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm in the 1700 block of Morningside Dr. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

7:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm in the 1700 block of Morningside Dr. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

7:16 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of N. Washington St. Officers did not discover any criminal activity.

10:08 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 500 block of Jackson St.

11:16 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department about a wild animal on their property. The animal left of its own accord.

2:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible fraud in the 200 block of Jackson St. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.

2:34 p.m., A citizen contacted the police department with questions about entrance to the hospital. The citizen was referred to contact the hospital.

9:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers did not discover any criminal activity.

10:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 700 block of Elm St. Officers discovered it was an accidental trip by employees.

Press release for Jan. 23

3:14 a.m., Officers observed an open door on a business in the 400 block of Youssef Drive. The building was checked and secured.

8:33 a.m., Officer assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 1200 block of Cooper Street.

10:12 a.m., Officer out in the 500 block of Jackson Street on a follow-up.

10:33 a.m., Officer taking report from subject in reference their debit card being used at several locations in Chillicothe and without their permission.

11:21 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer in reference to unauthorized use of debit card. Officer speaking with the subject.

11:58 a.m., Officer out in the 500 block of Jackson Street on continuing investigation.

12:13 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driver northbound from U.S. Highway 36. Suspect vehicle was contacted and the subject was determined to be suffering from a medical issue. A family member arrived and drove the subject to the hospital.

1:58 p.m., Report of subject asleep in vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 near westbound ramp from U.S. Highway 65. Officer checked area and no vehicle was observed.

2:35 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer.

2:49 p.m., Officers responded to a residential alarm in the 1800 block of Fairchild. Premises were checked and everything okay.

2:52 p.m., Call of careless and imprudent driving by a side-by-side vehicle in the 200 block of Graves Street. Officer was unable to locate.

5:09 p.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of Smith Street to speak with a subject that was depressed. Officers provided the subject with information of where to seek assistance.

5:53 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer in reference a continuing investigation.

6:53 p.m., Subject calling the police department requesting information. Officer speaking with them.

7:18 p.m., Subject calling the police department with questions on past family having received an item that was to go to them. The subject was advised of available options.

9:44 p.m., Noise complaint in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Officer contacted subject and music being turned down.

10:02 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 1800 block of Clay Street.

***An Apple I-pod with a protective case on it was found near Edgewood and Bryan streets on Jan. 21 and brought to the police department. The owner can describe and claim the item at the police department. ***

Press release for Jan. 22

2:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Cherry Street in reference an intruder in the house. Officers arrived and located a subject that was unknown to the residents or to officers, inside the house. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the police department. The subject was in a constant mode of agitation, resisting confinement and threatening officers. The subject refused to identify themselves and was obviously under the influence of an unknown drug. The subject’s identity was finally determined and discovered to be a 15-year-old resident of Chillicothe. The Juvenile Officer was contacted, along with the subject’s parent. The subject eventually calmed down and was released to their relative and information is being forwarded to the Juvenile Office.

6:32 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer in reference to earlier incident. Officer taking call.

7:18 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with officer with questions in regard to an investigation.

7:55 a.m., Officers checking area of 200 block of Samuel Street for report of someone calling and asking for help. Officers unable to locate anyone or obtain more information.

9:15 a.m., Subject calling the police department about another person having given out personal information over the telephone to a possible scammer. They were advised to cancel that information and request new account information. The police department, again, wants to remind citizens to not fall prey to these tactics. Just HANG UP! and do not listen to these people wanting your personal information!

9:54 a.m., Subject in the police department to speak with Officer. Officer speaking with the subject.

10:21 a.m., Business calling to advise officer that they have evidence in reference a reported theft. Officer advised.

11:26 a.m., Subject in the police department delivering medical records in reference to an investigation.

11:29 a.m., Subject calling requesting officer to call them on their cell phone. Message taken.

11:30 a.m., Request for an officer to call a subject back. Call returned.

11:45 a.m., Officer picking up recovered property in the 700 block of S. Washington Street.

12:03 p.m., Report of illegal dumping of mattresses at the corner of Elm and Vine streets. A description of the vehicle was obtained and investigation continuing.

12:04 p.m., Request for well-being check in the 300 block of Park Lane. Subject determined to not be at home.

12:06 p.m., Request to check well-being in the 1000 block of Webster Street. Subject located and is okay.

1:25 p.m., School Officer out at High School reference juvenile involved in illegal drug incident. Investigation continuing.

2:43 p.m., Call from concerned subject about an email with disturbing comments. The person that had sent the email was contacted and an explanation was received and of no concern of well-being is stated or expressed.

5:04 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with Officer in reference possible drug use by ex-family member. Officer speaking with them.

8:00 p.m., Well-being check in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive. Subject determined okay.

9:34 p.m., Subject calling the police department to provide information reference illegal drug use. Officer handling call.

11:12 p.m., Officer observed open garage door at residence in the 1000 block of Fair Street. Contact made with resident and the door was closed.