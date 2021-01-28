Council approves personnel changes

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe City Council has approved several personnel changes during a series of executive sessions.

The council has approved the hiring of Jennifer Pyle as a 911 dispatcher, and Kemble Williams as a police officer contingent on their successful completion of a physical and drug screening.

Nathan Zabka was hired as a full-time EMT/paramedic training officer and James Logan was hired as a full-time firefighter/EMT (paramedic in training), according to City Clerk Roze Frampton.

During a Jan. 19 executive session, the council also approved the termination of Seth Rorebeck.