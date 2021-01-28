Police Blotter

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe Police Department

Press release for Jan. 27

12:25 a.m., Subject in the police department to report they were assaulted while at the Community Resource Center. Officers speaking with the subject. No report at this time.

1:55 a.m., Possible prowler in the area of Cowgill and Green streets. Officers checked area and were unable to locate anyone.

7:28 a.m., Officer on a motorist assist at Polk and Washington streets. Got the car going again.

8:35 a.m., Parking complaint was received via telephone. Officer will check on it later.

9:01 a.m., Department of Public Safety calling to speak with officer. Officer taking call.

9:09 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Business Hwy. 36 on a continuing investigation.

9:14 a.m., Law firm calling to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

9:49 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer in reference an ongoing investigation.

9:53 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

10:07 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer in reference an ongoing investigation. Officer handling.

10:15 a.m., Officers out in the 1500 block of Springhill Road to check on subject displaying strange actions. Subject okay and parent given information on contacts for assistance.

11:17 a.m., Request for well-being check of resident in the 100 block of Jackson Street. Officers checked and subject okay, but will be contacting Division of Aging with information.

12:27 p.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer. Message was taken.

1:16 p.m., Subject calling police department with information on available on-line training. Message taken.

1:26 p.m., Officer speaking with Division of Aging in reference information on earlier call.

3:18 p.m., Subject in police department to pick up paperwork. Paperwork delivered.

3:59 p.m., Probation/Parole calling requesting information on a previous case. Information was provided.

4:10 p.m., Subject calling police department with a question for officer. Message taken.

5:01 p.m., Suspicious acting subject in the 600 block of W. Business 36. Officers checked on subject and he is okay. Continuing trek northbound.

5:16 p.m., Officers checking several residences for child calling 911. Officers unable to locate exact location, but spoke with several parents.

5:53 p.m., Subject reporting suspicious activity in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Subject at a business that was speaking to themselves. Nothing criminal determined.

6:26 p.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer. Officer handling.

7:33 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with a fire call in the 1200 block of Hogan Street. Fire located in oven. Minor damage inflicted.

8:26 p.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer. Officer handling.

8:37 p.m., Officer with motorist assist in the 600 block of W. Business 36. They have help on the way.

Press release for Jan. 26

4:35 a.m., Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highways 65 and 36 for a possible careless driver. Officers did not locate the vehicle.

8:20 a.m., Officers spoke with the father of the missing person who was in good health.

10:35 a.m., Officers responded to 2600 block of Shawnee Drive for a check the well-being. Officers located the subject who was in good health.

11:41 a.m., Officers spoke with a subject about a possible phone fraud. Subject was advised of his options.

9:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Washington for an open door. The business was found open, but nothing was missing from the business. Business owner arrived and secured the property.

9:22 p.m., Officers responded 1400 block of Walnut Street for an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was counseled, and parents were given the current options.

Press release for Jan. 25

7:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Morningside for a business alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

4:22 p.m., Officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell for a non-injury accident. Vehicle was stuck on the bridge due to icy conditions. Vehicle was moved safely.

6:07 p.m., Officers responded to 613 Walnut for a subject reported missing. Subject was given to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and surrounding agencies to attempt to locate the subject.

6:52 p.m., Officers responded to the area of 15th and Dowell streets for a parking complaint. Officers made contact with owner who would have the vehicle removed.

7:32 p.m., Officers responded 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing from a business. Officers arrested a male and female from the store for stealing. Both were released with state charges.

11:02 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Locust Street for a possible domestic assault. Officers did locate subjects at 1300 Locust that stated that no assault had occurred and the subjects had left the area.